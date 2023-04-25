INVT-EV took part in the 2023 Autoshanghai with innovation product, showing the leading innovation strength

SHENZHEN, China, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A spatial change in the history of hybrid cars, the highly integrated INVT-EV IFL series hybrid controller as the world's first MGTCU 3-in-1 controller made an amazing debut at the AutoShanghai. From April 18 to 27, the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition opened at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center. INVT-EV with its all-area ecological scene solution, fully demonstrated the leading innovation strength of new energy vehicle power system.

INVT-EV IFL series

IFL series adopts an innovative integration scheme to integrate MCU, GCU and TCU. It is a new generation product specially developed for the hybrid passenger car market, reducing the volume by 30% and weighing only 12KG. Meanwhile, IGBT single-tube parallel scheme is adopted, which has more cost advantages than traditional module scheme. IFL series is the world's first 4 gear DHT controller, multi-gear design, better TCU oil pump control, electric control efficiency over 98.5%.

IFL series products have passed 96 quality test items, the functional safety level can reach ASIL -- C, and EMC can pass the CLASS4 when no load, with load can pass the CLASS3. At the same time, the product has powerful software functions, and the upgraded 3-core TC375 chip meets the AUTOSAR architecture. With high integration, high power density and high fitness, the IFL series products of INVT-EV will fully meet and lead the product value demand of hybrid passenger car market, further enrich and refine the vertical matrix of INVT-EV products family tree, and better meet the personalized needs of automobile enterprises in multiple forms.

In the current wave of new energy vehicles sweeping the world, facing the general trend of electrification and intelligence, the global automobile industry stands at the crossroads of transformation, and the automobile landscape is being reshaped. The rise of China's new energy vehicle market has accelerated the shift between fuel cars and electric vehicles. Hybrid models have become the main driving force for the growth of the new energy market, and developed into the mainstream market of passenger cars. The demand for hybrid products has been upgraded, INVT-EV IFL series hybrid multi-in-one controller has been born.

For the better future travel ecology

In addition, INVT-EV exhibited a full range of products covering all vehicle scenarios, including new energy vehicle drive and control system solutions for heavy duty truck, mini van, construction machinery and hydrogen fuel cell drive and control system solutions, demonstrating the three-dimensional and diversified strength achievements in the field of new energy vehicle power system.

As the world's leading power solution provider for new energy vehicles, INVT-EV is willing to continue to provide customers with excellent service and high quality product experience, and is committed to work together with automotive industry partners to create more competitive products with green technology and excellent quality.

INVT-EV currently has a new energy vehicle power product matrix featuring high performance index with high integration, high reliability, the product has been maturely applied in all kinds of new energy models, and has also been certified and recognized by leading automobile enterprises such as Dongfeng Motor, Geely, Chery, Sany, Yutong, etc. The exploration of new energy vehicles will not stop. In the future, more high-quality passenger/commercial vehicles will use the products of INVT-EV, we will contribute to the sustainable development of the world.

Relevant information

INVT Electric Vehicle Drive Technology（Shenzhen）Co., LTD., a holding subsidiary of Shenzhen INVT Electric Co., LTD. (SZ002334), is mainly handling the new energy vehicle business, the registered capital is 265 million yuan. Founded in 2014, the company is a national high-tech enterprise focusing on the research and development, production, sales and service of new energy vehicle power products and solutions.

After years of rapid development, INVT-EV has formed a diversified business system with electronic control, on-board power supply and charging pile technology as the core, providing multi-scene solutions for global customers, and has a mature new energy vehicle power product matrix, including: New energy vehicle motor controller, auxiliary controller, DCDC converter, OBC, vehicle power integrated products, charging pile, moveable charging vehicle and overall solutions.

SOURCE INVT-EV