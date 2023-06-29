INW Appoints Ray Eby as Chief Executive Officer and Paul Sturman as Executive Chairman

News provided by

INW | Innovations in Nutrition + Wellness

29 Jun, 2023, 09:15 ET

FARMINGTON, Utah, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INW, a market leading manufacturer of nutrition and wellness products, is excited to announce the appointment of Ray Eby as its Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1st.

Ray will be joining INW after an 18-year career at 3M where he has extensive operational, M&A and corporate experience. In Ray's most recent role, he served as the President of 3M's Personal Safety Division. Ray previously held leadership roles in 3M's Consumer Health, Tapes and Closure, Automotive, and Safety and Security businesses.

INW brings the most innovative ideas in nutrition and wellness to life — formulating and producing powders, capsules, tablets, chewables, nutrition bars, soft-gels, liquids, gel-packs and cosmetics across a variety of packaging solutions, with unmatched quality and reliability.

In the health and wellness marketplace, innovation drives success. INW is committed to continuously investing in cutting-edge science and ingredients backed by a versatile and scalable production infrastructure that's purpose-built to respond to fast-moving trends. INW's comprehensive suite of solutions are underpinned by our deep regulatory knowledge and an exhaustive commitment to quality and safety, from conception to the finished product. This differentiated approach has resulted in a growing portfolio of blue-chip customers and the development of long-standing partnerships.

Under the ownership and guidance of Cornell Capital, INW has also welcomed Paul Sturman, as Executive Chairman of the INW Board of Directors. Paul most recently served as President and CEO of The Bountiful Company (formerly The Nature's Bounty Company) which sold to Nestle in August 2021. He spent much of his career in various marketing and general management roles with Warner-Lambert, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. Paul is also currently an Executive Advisor with KKR.

About INW

INW stands at the crossroads of change in the nutrition and wellness industry, blending science and innovation with safety and quality to set a new standard of leadership in nutritional and personal care manufacturing. Delivering operational excellence from product R & D to expert manufacturing and packaging to efficient delivery, the company provides an unmatched quality product and packaging innovation, from concept to launch to global brands. They offer a diversity of product forms across powders, solid dose, liquids/gel packs, personal care, and more across its multi-site network. Visit inw-group.com to learn more.

Media Contact
Gil Arvizu, Chief Commercial Officer
[email protected]com
(972) 490-3300 (ext. 121)

SOURCE INW | Innovations in Nutrition + Wellness

