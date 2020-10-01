INW: Innovations in Nutrition + Wellness adds new capabilities across product development and manufacturing for a full range of bars and bites for its CPG, private label, and branded customers

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, INW: Innovations in Nutrition and Wellness ("INW") is pleased to announce a strategic affiliation with Living Ecology ("LE"), a developer, formulator, and manufacturer of functional foods and nutritional supplements with a specialization in fruit and nutrition bars, headquartered in Henderson, Nevada. Products produced by LE are found in leading retailers, including Costco, Whole Foods, and Starbucks. This affiliation gives INW a strong position in the growing $9.6 billion bar category in 2019, driven by increasing demand from consumers for snacking, meal replacement, energy, and healthy treats.

LE's state-of-the-art facilities will provide INW entirely new capabilities in functional fruit and nutritional bars/bites (bars, slabs, extruded lines) while further strengthening its existing manufacturing capabilities in powders, tablets, and capsules. The affiliation will add two new manufacturing facilities to INW's national footprint increasing its platform from 900,000 sq/ft to more than 1.1 million sq/ft across Texas, California, Arizona, and Nevada. Additionally, through LE's Henderson, Nevada facility, INW will now be able to offer allergen-free bar manufacturing, a strategically important layer of differentiation as consumers become increasingly aware of manufacturing processes and practices. All facilities are pharmaceutical grade / European standard / GMP and HACCP compliant.

"INW's mission is to provide our customer's products that meet the highest standards of quality, innovation, and customer care," said INW CEO Gary Giles. "We could not think of a better company to complement this mission than LE. Jack Singh is a pioneer and leader in the bar category, and he and his team will bring compelling new value to both our current and future customers."

LE CEO, Jack Singh added, "after 26 years of innovation and development, LE is pleased to become part of the INW platform to foster the next iteration of the company. INW has purpose-built a robust vertically-integrated solutions offering in the nutrition and wellness space, and we are confident LE will continue to innovate and thrive with this affiliation."

Both INW and LE are owned by Rosewood Private Investments ("RPI"), the private equity arm of the Rosewood Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar, family-owned enterprise headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About INW: Innovations in Nutrition + Wellness

INW stands at the crossroads of change in the nutrition and wellness industry, blending science and innovation with safety and quality to set a new standard of leadership in nutritional and personal care manufacturing. Delivering operational excellence from product R & D to expert manufacturing and packaging to efficient delivery, the company provides an unmatched quality product and packaging innovation, from concept to launch. They offer a diversity of product forms across powders, solid dose, liquids/gel packs, cosmetics, and more across its multi-site network. Visit inw-group.com to learn more.

About Living Ecology

Headquartered in Henderson, NV, Living Ecology is a uniquely positioned developer, formulator, and manufacturer of functional foods and nutritional supplements. Living Ecology specializes in the manufacturing of functional fruit and nutritional bars, which is an area of growth and offers an array of services covering a range of form factors including bites, powders, and capsules. The Company's products address specific consumer needs and meet the requirements and demands across various market segments, including CPG, private label, and branded customers. Visit inw-group.com/network/living-ecology to learn more.

