InWith AI Launches "Safe and Controlled" AI for Individuals and Businesses

The New AI Model Gives Users Full Control of Their AI Profile

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InWithAI.com today announced the latest addition to its AI chatbot model that enables businesses and individuals to upload content into AI for full control and accuracy. This latest software update joins the marketplace as an answer to growing concerns over the uncertain nature of other AI models to date that deny individuals control over what AI chatbots assemble and publish about them, using a trusted data analytics processor that embeds natural language understanding (NLU) and natural language processing (NLP) capabilities.

InWithAI.com allows any individual, business or organization to freely set up their own AI chatbot profile and upload the information they want to share or promote publicly via the chatbot. The chatbot can generate answers to questions about the person or business and answers are controlled by the information users entered to train the bot and supplemented with data from a legacy NLP and NLU system. The user can then choose to monetize the AI via a subscription offering or selling sponsorships to their profile.

"InWithAI.com is the checkmate to all the scarier side of AI that everyone is reading about," said CEO Michael Hayes. "If a person takes control of AI from the start, there's nothing to be afraid of with the AI's output because it is your authentic content."

As a growing list of countries and high-profile individuals have expressed concern with AI's boundaries and outputs and even government entities have expressed interest in regulation, InWithAI enters the market with a welcome premise: InWithAI.com is the next generation of AI models that are truly user friendly and fully under control.

About InWithAI:

InWIthAI, a subsidiary of InWith Corporation, is a leading technology and innovation research group known for patents on electric contact lenses and wearable XR technology. InWithAI is a machine learning artificial intelligence platform available to businesses and consumers alike. The platform enables users to control the learning inputs of the AI and protects them from fraudulent outputs about themselves or their business. For more information, go to www.InWithAI.com.

