INX Announces New Listing On The INX Securities Trading Platform: The Millennium Sapphire Token (MSTO)

TORONTO , July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (INXS ATS: INX)(NEO: INXD) ("INX" or the "Company"), a broker-dealer, inter-dealer broker, and owner of a digital asset trading platform, announced today that the MSTO token, one of the world's top digital securities, is now listed for secondary trade on the INX platform.

The INX platform is the only digital securities Alternative Trading System (ATS) open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to 50 US states and 42 countries worldwide. The INX Securities trading platform is a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer, and SEC-licensed ATS that has a large and growing community of KYC'd global investors and traders.

Through its primary capital raise capabilities and secondary market trading, INX offers a complete, 'nose to tail' breakthrough solution for public and private companies seeking to list their digital securities on the only global, around-the-clock digital securities ATS.

Founded by financiers, art collectors, and crypto enthusiasts, the one-of-a-kind MSTO security token, also known as the Millennium Sapphire digital security, represents fractionalized ownership of the Millennium Sapphire. The world's largest sapphire, the Millennium Sapphire, features unique carvings depicting triumphs of humanity. The Millennium Sapphire project has also created NFTs of the renowned gem and sold fractionalized ownership of the sapphire via an STO. Token holders are also entitled to receive dividends from Millennium's NFT Studio. The road map includes the acquisition of extremely valuable works of fine art from which the Studio will create NFTs unique to that artwork. Learn more on MSTO assets .

"INX's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with unique financial opportunities," says INX's CEO Shy Datika. "We are working tirelessly to provide traders with a regulated, global hub for digital assets on the blockchain. We offer the technology and designated related services for both primary and secondary markets. Through this latest MSTO listing, traders can invest in the future of fine art and blockchain technology combined."

Listing on the INX platform is done without the traditional hurdles. Comprehensive safety measures are in place, and there is full compliance with rigorous regulatory requirements.

This latest listing on the INX platform is an integral step in the company's journey towards the democratization of finance through the bridging of traditional and digital economies.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc.

The Company is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which it raised US$83 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, the Company's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here.

