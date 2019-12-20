INX Limited Announces Launch of Roadshow for its Security Token IPO

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INX Limited today announced it will be launching the roadshow for the initial public offering (IPO) of its security tokens in January 2020.

The proposed offering is for 130,000,000 INX Security Tokens (the "INX Tokens" or "Tokens"). The IPO price is currently expected to be between US$0.65 and US$1.15 per Token.

INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in this offering for the continued development and operation of a regulated platform for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives (the "INX Trading Solutions"), for the establishment of a cash reserve fund, and for working capital and other corporate purposes.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained for free, when available, from INX Limited, 6 Bayside Road, Unit 1.02, 1st Floor, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA, Gibraltar, Attn: Investor Relations or by email at IR@inx.co. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

A registration statement relating to the Tokens was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) but has not yet become effective. The Tokens may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Tokens in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT INX LIMITED

INX Limited, a Gibraltar-based private company formed in 2017, is led by a team of experienced professionals from the regulated trading, capital markets, and blockchain industries. Since late 2017, INX has been developing INX Trading Solutions as a single entry-point for our customers for the trading of cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors. These statements relate to the offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. There are significant risks and uncertainties relating to the offering. There can be no guarantees that the IPO will be consummated on the timeline anticipated or at all or that INX Limited will achieve the anticipated benefits of the IPO. INX Limited's ability to consummate and achieve the anticipated benefits of the IPO may be materially affected by such factors as changes to the business, results of operation or financial condition of INX Limited, or adverse market or macroeconomic conditions. INX Limited undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

