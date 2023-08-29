InxMed Receives Approval to Initiate Phase I Clinical Trial in China for OMTX705, a First-in-Class FAP-Targeting ADC

InxMed Co., Ltd

29 Aug, 2023, 23:00 ET

NANJING, China, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InxMed, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicates on developing innovative therapies targeting drug resistance for hard-to-treat solid tumors，announced today the first-in-class ADC OMTX705 has obtained the IND (Investigational New Drug) approval from China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) recently. 

OMTX705 is a novel antibody–drug conjugate (ADC) molecule targeting fibroblast-activating protein α (FAPα). FAPα is a dimeric type II serine protease highly focal expressed in cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAF) surrounding the tumor cells and microvasculature. InxMed' studies and other publications consistently show that FAP-expressing CAFs play important roles in tumor drug resistance.

InxMed has explored and demonstrated the potential antitumoral efficacy of FAPα targeting treatment for various caner types, especially those with high incidence in Chinese population e.g., gastric cancer, esophagus cancer, etc. The company reached a collaboration with Oncomatryx, a company developing novel drugs targeting the tumor microenvironment, to co-research and develop OMTX705 preclinically and clinically, and own the commercialization rights of OMTX705 in Asia.

InxMed has been developing novel ADC drugs for hard-to-treat solid tumors since 2019. The company has demonstrated promising synergistic anticancer effects of combination therapy comprising various ADC drugs and its pivotal-trial stage drug IN10018 (Ifebemtinib), a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of focal adhesion kinase (FAK), in animal models. InxMed is actively exploring and maximizing the potential of this treatment regimen through its own synergistic pipelines and partnering.

About InxMed

InxMed is a clinical-stage biotech company established in the end of 2018. The company dedicates on developing innovative therapies targeting stroma microenvironment and solid tumor resistance and metastasis, especially new drug development on anti PD-1/PD-L1 treatment drug resistance. InxMed committees to building an efficient engine for clinical translational science and proof of concept platform driven by in-depth understanding of disease biology and is committed to becoming a global leader in revolutionary cancer therapies.

InxMed has established translational medicine and clinical teams at Nanjing， Shanghai and  Beijing in China, and hubs in the United States, Canada and Australia. Through independent discovery research and development, and collaborative research and development, InxMed has built a unique and synergistic global pipeline. InxMed has completed several rounds of financing totaling more than 100 million US dollars. Its first novel drug, IN10018, a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of focal adhesion kinase (FAK), received Fast-track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the China National Medical Products Administration. The pivotal clinical trial supporting market approval is ongoing.

SOURCE InxMed Co., Ltd

