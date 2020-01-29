InXpress Ranks No. 384 in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InXpress, a global business-to-business shipping and logistics franchise with a network of over 350 franchisees, was ranked No. 384 in Entrepreneur Magazine's prestigious annual Franchise 500 ranking. The company provides small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with unrivaled time and cost-saving solutions through consultative services and innovative software.

The Franchise 500 uses a proprietary formula and evaluates a variety of key factors that include franchise cost & fees, size & growth, support, brand strength and financial strength & sustainability.

InXpress was ranked in the Business Services category, as the franchisees connect entrepreneurs to the right shipping options at the best rates to grow their business. InXpress owners work from home and coordinate movement of packages all over the world without personally handling any packages.

InXpress works with a reliable network of nearly 50 carrier partners that are essential to streamlining the shipping process for SMEs. Through those trusted partners and partnership with DHL, which has a strong international presence, InXpress can offer small-to-medium-sized businesses shipping rates traditionally only available to high-volume clients.

InXpress was also recently recognized as a Franchise Business Review 2020 Top Franchise for franchisee satisfaction and performance. The ranking surveyed franchisees with 33 benchmark questions regarding their franchisor that focused on areas such as leadership, training, and core values as well 16 more personal questions concerning their business lifestyle and overall enjoyment of running their franchise. Other accolades for the brand include Franchise Dictionary Magazine's TOP 100 Game Changers for 2019 and MountainWest Capital Network's 2019 Utah 100 list of fastest-growing companies.

With impressive year-over-year growth of 15 percent, InXpress plans to continue expanding throughout the United States and Canada with 20 new units in 2020. The brand is also introducing a new proprietary in-house shipping software solution built to streamline systems. The new roll out will provide franchisees with additional business management and benchmarking tools for their business and provide customers with easy to navigate reports.

"We're committed to evolving and with our ongoing tech advancements, our growth is posed for acceleration," said Dustin Hansen, CEO of InXpress Americas. "Our customers want data and tools that help them evaluate what makes the most sense for their business needs. This efficient management tool made with the end-user and franchisee in mind strengthens our brand's promise to deliver exceptional customer service and support."

The unparalleled customer service and care for every parcel is what separates InXpress from other 3PL providers and often why B2B customers switch to using InXpress' shipping services. With the $700 billion shipping industry projected to reach $1.3 trillion in the next three years, the demand for personal shipping consultants is clear. This demand paired with the franchise's 'open territory' model means self-motivated entrepreneurs can operate an InXpress from anywhere in the United States.

Unlike most franchise investment opportunities, InXpress is a home-based franchise concept with low overhead and minimum employees. Franchisees create their own schedule and are equipped with proper training and ongoing peer-to-peer support from top-performing franchisees.

About InXpress:

InXpress, a global business-to-business franchise company in the shipping and logistics industry, with a network of over 350 franchisees provides SMEs with unrivaled time and cost-saving shipping solutions through consultative services and innovative software. Due to the franchise's size and its partnership with DHL and 48 other trusted carrier partners, InXpress franchisees can offer big shipping discounts to small and medium-sized business. With automated shipping preparation and one-on-one account management, InXpress customers are treated with the care and services typically reserved for Fortune 1000 companies. The core services include international small parcel, domestic small parcel and LTL (freight). The company was founded in 1999 in the United Kingdom and currently operates in 14 countries. InXpress Americas began franchising in 2006. To learn more about the franchise opportunity and the reoccurring revenue potential, visit https://inxpressfranchise.com/.

SOURCE InXpress