IO Biotech Appoints Kathleen Sereda Glaub as Member of Board of Directors

"I am very pleased to welcome Ms. Glaub to our Board of Directors. Ms. Glaub has outstanding experience and a strong track record in strategic decision making and creating value in companies. We look forward to continuing to develop our company under her guidance," said Mai-Britt Zocca, CEO of IO Biotech.

"In recent years, the field of immuno-oncology has greatly advanced our ability to effectively treat cancer patients in need. So, I am pleased to join IO Biotech and their leading scientific team in advancing the company's next generation platform and pipeline of cancer treatments that have already demonstrated significant improvements in safely, effectively and efficiently harnessing the patient's immune system," said Kathleen Sereda Glaub, Member of the Board of Directors at IO Biotech.

Kathleen S. Glaub has, since September 2017, been associated with IO Biotech as Strategic Advisor and has led several companies at the executive level to success. Most recently, as Chief Executive Officer of Afferent Pharmaceuticals from 2014-2016, Ms. Glaub led the company's development of its lead molecule, AF-219/MK-7264, through a full complement of mid-stage clinical trials to Phase 3 readiness as a novel treatment for chronic cough, and ultimately, the sale of the company to Merck in 2016 for USD 1.25 billion, including USD 500 million upfront. She also raised USD 80 million additional private funding, including a crossover round. She had joined the Afferent Board in 2013. Prior to Afferent, Ms. Glaub co-led Plexxikon Inc. as President for 12 years, until May 2013. In this role, she led the business and financing strategy for the company, including negotiating six partnerships generating over several hundred million in non-equity funding, and led the company's buyout by Daiichi Sankyo for nearly USD 1 billion cash in 2011. She also was instrumental in Plexxikon's advancement of multiple novel molecules to the clinic, as well as advancement of Zelboraf®, a targeted treatment for melanoma, along with its companion diagnostic to market approval in 2011. Prior experience also included positions as SVP & CFO of Cell Genesys, Treasurer of Genentech, and various finance and treasury roles with Intel Corporation. Ms. Glaub received her MBA from Northwestern University, and her BA from the University of California, Berkeley.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech is a clinical stage biotech company developing disruptive immune therapies for treatment of cancer. The pipeline of first-in-class immune modulating anti-cancer therapies is developed by a unique technology platform, T-Win, enabling the activation of T cells that are specific for immune-suppressive molecules. IO Biotech has a proven track record of progressing preclinical and clinical compounds. The two lead compounds targeting IDO and PD-L1 are in clinical development and several pipeline compounds are in pre-clinical phase.

