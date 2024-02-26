IO Connect Services Announces Accelerated Growth with the Addition of Josh Adams to Lead Global Cloud Sales

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IO Connect Services (IOCS), an AWS Advanced Tier Partner and managed services provider, today announced that Josh Adams, a seasoned cloud professional with extensive AWS experience recently joined as its Director of Sales.

"I am excited to be joining a company so passionately focused on understanding their customers' needs to deliver successful outcomes," says Josh Adams, Director of Sales. "IOCS is unique in that they look at needs through the lens of their customers business, then select the AWS technology, ensuring they know the implications, benefits, costs and timelines ahead of time. As a sales leader this is a clear differentiator."

Adams, brings over 15 years cloud experience with 10 years of deep AWS experience he gained from both working at AWS and in the AWS partner ecosystem. Prior to joining IOCS Adams worked at Onica, an AWS Premier Partner, where he received multiple awards as sales rep of the year and was pivotal in driving their growth prior to and post the acquisition by Rackspace. Previously, Josh held cloud sales roles at Nextira and Amazon Web Services directly.

"Josh became an integral part of the team from day one. His experience in growth companies enabled him to literally hit the ground running," says Dr. Javier Machuca-Navarro, CEO, IOCS. "With the support of our investors East Los Capital, we continue to grow and Josh is an example of the quality talent IOCS is attracting."

Based out of Chicago, IL. Adams will be focused on coordinating sales efforts for net new customer acquisitions and expanding partnerships within AWS.

About IO Connect

IO Connect Services is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, a certified MuleSoft® System Integrator Partner, a Salesforce Commerce Cloud Consulting Partner, and a member of the Datadog Partner Network. Our professionals have over 20 years of experience delivering complex technical solutions worldwide. We offer solutions in migration, DevOps, cloud native development, cloud solution architecture, security and compliance, and managed services. The company has achieved AWS competencies in retail, migration, and DevOps. 

Focusing on companies "born in the cloud" or wishing to migrate to the cloud, IO Connect enables them to exploit the advantages of having a cloud-native infrastructure.

