IO Connect Services Announces Growth Equity Investment from East Los Capital

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IO Connect Services, an AWS Advanced Tier Partner, has announced a majority growth equity investment from East Los Capital to expand its service offerings and engineering staff in anticipation of the next wave of growth from the continued adoption of cloud computing and the increasingly complex needs of its clients.

Founded in 2019 by Dr. Javier Machuca-Navarro, PhD, IO Connect has established a strong presence in the SMB and digitally native business (DNB) verticals while offering advanced migrations, cybersecurity and managed services combined with a full suite of digital transformation offerings.

"The evolution of cloud service providers has reached a point at which partners need to deliver on increasingly complex legacy lift and shift migrations while also powering their client's IT infrastructure with the newest cloud-enabled intelligent technologies. Partners need to ensure that their clients have what they need to be the best in their verticals," said Dr. Machuca-Navarro.

IO Connect is fully committed to the AWS ecosystem with its deep array of offerings and dominant market position among the hyperscalers which enables the rapid delivery of premium high value solutions to clients.

Dr. Machuca-Navarro added, "We are proud to be partnering with AWS as their market leading position in cloud services greatly enhances our abilities to connect with customers and deliver on our promise to power the future of cloud."

"IO Connect has been key to our success along our journey," said Scott Yarman, Director of Enterprise Architecture at Medical Mutual of Ohio. "From our original standup of the MuleSoft platform to their continued support to help us meet project demand, IO Connect has provided us with excellent architecture and development resources through all phases."

"IO Connect delivers great value add from both a strategic perspective and hands on technical expertise. Their deep expertise in cloud engineering and data analytics fortifies a company's cloud infrastructure and processing pipelines," added retail industry CIO veteran and consultant William Nixon.

East Los Capital Partner and IO Connect Board Member, Anthony Valencia, commented, "After the recent successful exit of our last AWS cloud services investment, the bar was set very high, but IO Connect impressed on every metric from the technical expertise of Dr. Navarro to their single-minded focus on solving complex problems for their clients."

About IO Connect Services

IO Connect Services is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, a certified MuleSoft® System Integrator Partner, a Salesforce Commerce Cloud Consulting Partner, and a member of the Datadog Partner Network. Our professionals have over 20 years of experience delivering complex technical solutions worldwide. We offer solutions in migration, DevOps, cloud native development, cloud solution architecture, security and compliance, and managed services. The company has achieved AWS competencies in retail, migration, and DevOps. We work relentlessly on establishing and maintaining trust with our clients and all business partners for long-term relationships.

Focusing on companies that are "born in the cloud" or wish to migrate to the cloud, IO Connect enables them to exploit the advantages of having a cloud native infrastructure.

IO Connect is hiring in sales and engineering. Reach out to us to begin a conversation on opportunities to excel in a high growth environment that places a premium on both professional and personal excellence.

Visit us at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas from Nov. 27 to Dec. 01, 2023

About East Los Capital

East Los Capital is a tech-enabled lower middle market private equity firm making the world more productive through technology. East Los Capital is operationally focused, research-driven, and technology-enabled. The firm invests in successful companies where capital, talent, and analytics can drive the most value. East Los Capital's deep bench of senior technology professionals allows it to identify areas in which a target investment can be improved operationally with a focus on its technology footprint resulting in accelerated revenue growth. East Los Capital focuses on consumer, healthcare, internet, media, IT/cloud services, and software.

The company's senior technology professionals who can serve as Advisors/Operating Partners include the CEOs of software and technology-enabled companies, investment professionals of major institutional private equity and venture capital firms, software engineers, and product managers. The extended team has experience at Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and other top-flight cloud and software companies such as Accenture, Disney, Facebook, GoDaddy, IBM, Intel, Symantec, & VMware.

Current and exited portfolio companies of East Los Capital and its Co-Founders include Caylent, 66Degrees, Basepaws, Finix, Glitzi, Nadine West, Pasture Bird, Sabio, and Zenhub.

Read more about East Los Capital at www.eastloscap.com and

IO Connect Services at www.ioconnectservices.com

