IO Health Appoints Chet Robson, DO, MHCDS, FAAFP as Chief Medical Officer

Former Walgreens Chief Clinical Officer brings Fortune 500 clinical governance to the only AI platform operating inside the structured assessment during the home health visit

PASADENA, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IO Health, the AI intelligence layer for home health and hospice agencies on Homecare Homebase (HCHB), today announced the appointment of Chet Robson, DO, MHCDS, FAAFP as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Robson previously served as Chief Clinical Officer at Walgreens, directing clinical integrity across pharmacy and retail health operations and leading the WBA global pandemic response with HHS and the CDC. He holds a Master of Healthcare Delivery Science from Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business. Chet has deep experience in the health technology space, having held CMO and advisory roles at many venture-backed digital health companies and early stage startups.

Most AI in home health and hospice addresses making narrative note taking easier, but accurate assessments, not just narratives, drive compliance, ratings and reimbursement. IO Health's AI is an augmentative layer sitting in front of the electronic medical record (EMR) and other systems during the visit, guiding OASIS accuracy and documentation in real time, providing the efficiency and accuracy benefits clients want without disruptive workflow changes. Clinicians don't have to adopt a new tool; the augmentative intelligence layer is there when they use their existing system.

IO Health appoints physician executive Chet Robson as CMO to advance clinically trusted AI in home health and hospice. Post this

Agencies using IO Health to improve the accuracy and compliance of their charts have also seen reductions of QA workload of over 25%, 9.1% improvements in reimbursement accuracy, and over 30 minutes of clinician time saved.

"The gap in home health AI isn't intelligence—it's adoption. I've evaluated dozens of clinical AI platforms. Clinicians won't use tools that add friction. IO Health solved that by operating inside the tools clinicians already use, during the visit, without adding a single step. That's why the results show up in the data immediately."

— Chet Robson, DO, MHCDS, FAAFP, Chief Medical Officer, IO Health

"Chet has overseen clinical integrity at Fortune 500 scale and built evidence frameworks for venture-backed digital health companies. The providers we serve need to know what we're building is clinically sound and defensible under scrutiny. Everyone on our team is committed to that goal, and Chet brings the high-level clinical and compliance experience to ensure that we deliver on that promise."

— David Bell, Ph.D., Founder & CEO, IO Health

About IO Health

IO Health is an AI-native health technology company serving home health and hospice agencies across the United States. Its AI operates as an augmentative intelligence layer inside the EMR, improving documentation accuracy, reducing QA burden, and reducing revenue loss. Health is one of the few AI companies in post-acute care with physician-led clinical governance. Based in Pasadena, California.

Website: iohealth.ai

SOURCE io Health