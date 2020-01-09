IO Intelligence, Inc. is announcing its partnership with ThirdEye Gen, Inc. to integrate with ThirdEye's X2 MR Glasses for business and enterprise solutions, and to provide telecom expertise and cellular connectivity to meet current and future (5G) mobile solution requirements

"We are very excited to partner with ThirdEye Gen at this pivotal time of making MR solutions a reality for businesses and enterprises," said Tanvir Rahman, President and Founder of IO Intelligence. "IO Intelligence's Telecom and Internet of Things (IoT) experience and expertise, combined with ThirdEye's MR domain leadership, will accelerate innovation and improve ROI for business and enterprise MR mobile solutions. Our access to leading cellular network connectivity and R&D knowledge brings instant value to ThirdEye's customers as well as ensuring a successful integration with 5G technology."

ThirdEye's Android-based X2 MR Glasses, the smallest MR glasses on the market weighing just about 300 grams, offer a wide field of view with powerful sensors, providing advanced MR features that are not available on a monocular device. The 13-megapixel camera on the X2 MR Glasses allows for HD video streaming of content. ThirdEye's head gaze/motion, audio commands, and gesture controls will provide exciting opportunities to implement money-saving MR solutions for businesses and enterprises.

"ThirdEye is excited to partner with IO Intelligence to bring an all-in-one enterprise package via telecom providers to a new segment of enterprise customers," said Nick Cherukuri, Founder and CEO of ThirdEye. "This will include our hardware and software solutions as well as a hotspot for 5G connectivity."

For more information on IO Intelligence, visit www.iointel.com. For more information on ThirdEye, visit www.thirdeyegen.com.

About IO Intelligence, Inc.

With our vast experience in Telecom, IoT, and RFID technologies combined with our strategic telecom partnerships, we provide cutting edge IoT solutions and affordable voice and data rate plans for businesses and enterprise.

About ThirdEye Gen

ThirdEye is a leader in smart glasses and AR/MR software development. Its X Series Mixed Reality Glasses and ThirdEye Workspace App software platforms are being used by organizations around the world. Mixed reality glasses bring about a new era of hands-free human interaction by directly interacting with surrounding objects through the Internet of Things (IoT) or placing digital information directly into your field of view.

While many companies today use just smart glasses or only software, ThirdEye provides a full end-to-end package for its customers and employees. It has hundreds of software developers creating apps ranging from games to entertainment to enterprise applications and its products retail around the world. From everyday consumers to Fortune 500 companies, ThirdEye is bringing the power of mixed reality everywhere. Mixed reality has the potential to change the way the world operates, and ThirdEye's vision is to help generate the future.

ThirdEye Gen Media Contact

Pedro Carvalheira

Global Business Developer Director

e: pcarvalheira@thirdeyegen.com

p: 609-432-1660

IO Intelligence Media Contact

Birgitta Mossler

Vice President

e: birgitta@iointel.com

p: (469) 583-3353

SOURCE ThirdEye Gen, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.thirdeyegen.com

