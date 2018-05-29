Io-Tahoe Co-Founder accepted into Forbes New York Business Council

Sokolovsky joins other Forbes New York Business Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.

Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.

Sokolovsky co-founded Io-Tahoe almost four years ago, after spending 15 years in leadership roles at firms such as Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, JP Morgan Chase and United Health Group. Io-Tahoe utilizes machine learning algorithms, enabling organizations to discover data across lakes and relational data instances. The software dramatically increases the accuracy, intelligence and speed of learning of complex data elements and data relationships throughout the entire enterprise, a critical aspect in the current GDPR environment.

"Data privacy is more important than ever, to both companies and their customers," said Sokolovsky. "I am proud that our company is at the forefront of delivering solutions in this area and pleased to bring Io-Tahoe's expertise to the Forbes New York Business Council. We look forward to learning from other members and helping them learn about this vital requirement in today's business world."

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Io-Tahoe into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."

About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes New York Business Council, visit forbesnycouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Io-Tahoe

Io-Tahoe (www.io-tahoe.com) is a pioneer in machine learning-driven smart data discovery products that enable organizations to discover data across a wide range of heterogeneous technology platforms, from traditional databases and data warehouses to data lakes and other modern repositories, helping enterprises trace data elements across their systems in spite of outdated metadata definitions. The product utilizes machine learning algorithms to dramatically increase the accuracy, intelligence and speed of learning of complex data elements and data relationships throughout the entire business environment. Our product has been custom-built by a team with a deep understanding of data challenges, giving us first-hand insight and appreciation into our customers' diverse and complex data needs. Our product is particularly valuable to businesses with large numbers of customers and diverse data sets, such as those in the financial services, utilities, retail, transportation, insurance, healthcare and manufacturing industries.

