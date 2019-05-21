Io-Tahoe Integrates with OneTrust and Joins Data Discovery Partner Program

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Io-Tahoe, a pioneer in Smart Data Discovery and AI-Driven Data Catalog products, in its efforts to continue to transform the data discovery market, today announced its membership in the OneTrust Data Discovery Partner Program. Io-Tahoe's integration with OneTrust will help customers populate the results of data discovery scans into the OneTrust Data Inventory & Mapping solution and trigger additional privacy workflows to maintain up-to-date records of processing. OneTrust is the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform.

The integration between OneTrust's Data Inventory & Mapping technology and Io-Tahoe gives customers even more technical integrations to maintain and automate their records of processing activities. Customers of OneTrust and Io-Tahoe are able to:

Run a data scan through Io-Tahoe

a data scan through Io-Tahoe Populate the scan results into OneTrust

the scan results into OneTrust Complete data inventory management via OneTrust

"Integrating Io-Tahoe into the OneTrust Data Discovery Partner program gives our customers more options to integrating discovery data technologies into the OneTrust Data Mapping module," said Blake Brannon, VP Product, One Trust. "The integration simplifies a customer's data mapping process, automating the process of importing scanned data into OneTrust, adding new discovered systems, validating the data and organizing the information contextually with additional fact finding within OneTrust. Adding Io-Tahoe into the OneTrust Data Discovery Program gives us more ways to empower our customer's successful GDPR, CCPA and global privacy data inventory and mapping programs."

"Io-Tahoe is excited to join the OneTrust Data Discovery Partner Program. Data privacy continues to define business strategy and day-to-day operations for many organizations; and OneTrust has assumed a significant role in helping companies privatize and secure their data", said Rohit Mahajan, Io-Tahoe's Chief Technology and Product Officer. By using OneTrust and Io-Tahoe together, organizations will be better equipped to automatically discover and manage their PII and sensitive data in response to privacy compliance requirements."

Io-Tahoe has emerged as a leader in the smart data discovery space through its introduction of innovations such as Smart Streaming Discovery, which enables firms to perform real-time data discovery on a wide range of streaming data. The capability believed to be the first of its kind, allows Io-Tahoe's customers to discover PII (Personally Identifiable Information) and other sensitive data "in motion", enabling continuous automated data governance and regulatory compliance. Companies dealing with the increasing number of global privacy regulations such as the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) will have the ability to discover PII and sensitive data in motion and take a proactive approach to risk management and increase their overall regulatory compliance.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform for compliance with global privacy laws. More than 2,000 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, use OneTrust to comply with global data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), ePrivacy (Cookie Law) and more.

OneTrust helps organizations implement global privacy requirements, including Data Protection by Design and Default (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA/DPIA), Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Management, Records of Processing (Data Mapping), Consent Management, Cookie Consent Banners, GDPR Data Subject Rights and CCPA Consumer Rights.

About Io-Tahoe

Io-Tahoe (www.io-tahoe.com) is a pioneer in Smart Data Discovery and AI-Driven Data Catalog products. In its efforts to continue to transform the data discovery market, the platform enables organizations to discover and search data across a wide range of heterogeneous technology platforms from traditional databases, data warehouses and data lakes to the cloud and other modern repositories, helping enterprises trace data elements across their systems in spite of outdated metadata definitions. Io-Tahoe utilizes machine learning algorithms to dramatically increase the accuracy, intelligence and speed of learning of complex data elements and data relationships throughout the entire business environment. Our platform has the capability to process 30 billion customer records, 1.7 million columns and saves time by processing many data sources in weeks, instead of manual discovery and cataloging for months.

Our product has been custom-built by a team with a deep understanding of data challenges, giving us first-hand insight and appreciation into our customers' diverse and complex data needs. Io-Tahoe is particularly valuable to businesses with large numbers of customers and diverse data sets, such as those in the financial services, utilities, retail, transportation, insurance, healthcare and manufacturing industries.

