Io-Tahoe Joins World Economic Forum's Tech for Integrity Community

Tech for Integrity (T4I) platform designed to accelerate anti-corruption efforts and reduce the amount of time needed to make tangible impact

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Io-Tahoe, a pioneer in Smart Data Discovery and AI-Driven Data Catalog products, today announced its membership of the World Economic Forum's Tech for Integrity (T4I) community. T4I is the platform where the conversation on how technological innovation can accelerate solutions to integrity issue by creating more transparency, more accountability, helping organizations comply with regulations or removing opportunities for corruption and bribery.

T4I cites four particular technologies (blockchain, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and e-governance) as holding significant promise for businesses and governments to safeguard the primary points of vulnerability across multiple, worldwide networks. Io-Tahoe, as a member of the T4I community, has been singled out as a "global innovator" in this area, with an ability to build trust and integrity back into systems.

T4I's platform provides three elements that are designed to drive thought leadership, networks and impact:

T4I Synergy Lab: A collection of global innovators whose technologies can substantively transform efforts to mitigate a selection of key vulnerability points and build trust and integrity back into systems.

T4I Knowledge Accelerator: Driven by public-private cooperation, the Accelerator is a dynamic information exchange that aims to foster communication and collaboration to deepen understanding of how technologies can better address corruption.

T4I Impact Initiatives: Through the T4I Impact Initiatives, partners will examine and evaluate existing implementation projects, as well as directly engage with such projects to effectively demonstrate how to build solutions into government and business processes to promote trust and integrity.

"Smart data discovery is more important than ever in helping firms achieve the transparency they need to gain and maintain the trust of their customers and partners," said Oksana Sokolovsky, Io-Tahoe's Chief Executive Officer. "As part of the T4I community, we will continuously work to ensure that all enterprise data held by companies is fully discovered and detected, helping to improve transparency. We see an increasing trend towards requesting improved levels of transparency from consumers, so we are proud to be members of this vital program."

Io-Tahoe is increasingly recognized as a leader in its field. The company recently introduced Smart Streaming Discovery, believed to be the first of its kind, with the ability to perform real-time data discovery on a wide range of streaming data. The company has also announced the filing of three patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, covering the generation of data signatures that accurately describe data in a human friendly form using advanced NLP (Natural Language Processing) techniques.

More information about the World Economic Forum's Tech for Integrity is available at http://widgets.weforum.org/tech4integrity/.

About Io-Tahoe

Io-Tahoe (www.io-tahoe.com) is a pioneer in Smart Data Discovery and AI-Driven Data Catalog products. In its efforts to continue to transform the data discovery market, the platform enables organizations to discover data across a wide range of heterogeneous technology platforms from traditional databases, data warehouses and data lakes to the cloud and other modern repositories, helping enterprises trace data elements across their systems in spite of outdated metadata definitions. Io-Tahoe utilizes machine learning algorithms to dramatically increase the accuracy, intelligence and speed of learning of complex data elements and data relationships throughout the entire business environment. Our platform has the capability to process 30 billion customer records, 1.7 million columns and saves time by processing many data sources in weeks, instead of manual discovery and cataloging for months.

Our product has been custom-built by a team with a deep understanding of data challenges, giving us first-hand insight and appreciation into our customers' diverse and complex data needs. Io-Tahoe is particularly valuable to businesses with large numbers of customers and diverse data sets, such as those in the financial services, utilities, retail, transportation, insurance, healthcare and manufacturing industries.

Follow Io-Tahoe on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/iotahoe

Follow Io-Tahoe on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/9194521/

SOURCE Io-Tahoe

Related Links

https://io-tahoe.com/

