IOA Co-founder John Ritenour Announces Symetra Tour's IOA Golf Classic Purse Increase to $175K

LONGWOOD, Fla., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Office of America co-founder John Ritenour announced that the purse for the sixth annual IOA Golf Classic has been increased by $25,000 for a total purse of $175,000. The event is part of the Symetra Tour—Road to the LPGA and will be held at Alaqua Country Club in Longwood, Florida, from Sept. 28-30, 2019.

"Insurance Office of America is an active supporter of women athletes in professional golf. We're excited to see a significant increase in the purse for the IOA Golf Classic, which helps the Tour's hardworking, dedicated golfers prepare for the LPGA," said John Ritenour, co-founder of IOA.

The IOA Golf Classic is part of the Million-Dollar Drive—the five consecutive events that close out the season and have a cumulative purse of greater than $1 million, about one-quarter of the total prize money for 2019.

"A substantial purse increase for the IOA Golf Classic by an elite title sponsor in IOA really creates a buzz for the final stretch of the Symetra Tour season," said Mike Nichols, chief business officer of the Symetra Tour. "We are excited to provide this opportunity to our players and look forward to an outstanding event come September."

The event includes a field of 108 players who compete in a 54-hole stroke play format with a cut to the low 60 players and ties after 36 holes. Tournament proceeds benefit the Hamlin and Associates Wishmaker's Ball, the signature gala and fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central & Northern Florida.

ABOUT SYMETRA TOUR

The Symetra Tour is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour and enters its 39th competitive season in 2019. With the support of its entitlement partner Symetra, the Tour's mission is to prepare the world's best young women professional golfers for a successful career on the LPGA Tour. Since Symetra's inaugural sponsorship year in 2012, the Symetra Tour has grown from 16 tournaments and $1.7 million in prize money to $4 million in prize money awarded over the course of 24 events. With more than 600 alumnae moving on to the LPGA, former Symetra Tour players have won a total of 437 LPGA titles. Follow the Symetra Tour on the web at www.SymetraTour.com.

About Insurance Office of America

Insurance Office of America is a full-service insurance agency founded in 1988 by John Ritenour and Valli Ritenour and is one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the United States. IOA is ranked 13th on Insurance Journal's 2018 Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies report and 23rd on Business Insurance's 2019 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list. IOA was named a National Underwriter Agency of the Year in 2018. Headquartered in Longwood, Florida, part of the greater Orlando community, IOA has more than 1,000 associates located in over 50 offices in the U.S. and London. For more information, visit www.ioausa.com.

