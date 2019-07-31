IOA Co-founder John Ritenour Extends Sponsorship of Jacksonville Jaguars for a Further Three-Year Period

LONGWOOD, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Office of America co-founder John Ritenour announced today that the Florida-based brokerage has extended its sponsorship agreement with the Jacksonville Jaguars for a further three-year period. IOA has been a sponsor and official insurance provider for the professional football team since 2008.

"We're pleased to continue our sponsorship of the Jaguars for the next three years. The team's leadership is a pleasure to work with and their dedication to the fans closely aligns with IOA and its culture," said John Ritenour, co-founder of IOA. "We look forward to great games this year and to seeing this franchise grow and excel."

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of 32 member clubs of the National Football League (NFL) and are aligned in the South Division of the American Football Conference (AFC). As the official insurance broker for the Jaguars and many professional sports team franchises, including basketball, football, golf, and hockey, IOA provides all lines of insurance and expert risk management services for the unique exposures sports entities face.

"We're thrilled to partner for the next three years with IOA. Much like the Jaguars organization, IOA is committed to customer service and excellence. We couldn't ask for a better brokerage to handle our insurance and our brand," said Jacksonville Jaguars Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Scott Massey.

About the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a professional football team, one of 32 member clubs of the National Football League (NFL), aligned in the South Division of the American Football Conference (AFC). Founded on Nov. 30, 1993, the team began play as an expansion team in 1995 and will celebrate its 25th season in 2019. The team is owned by Shahid Khan, who purchased the franchise in January 2012. The club plays its home games at TIAA Bank Field, located near the St. Johns River in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. Since their inaugural season in 1995, the Jaguars have won three division titles and made seven playoff appearances, playing in 14 postseason games.

About Insurance Office of America

Insurance Office of America is a full-service insurance agency founded in 1988 by John Ritenour and Valli Ritenour and is one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the United States. IOA is ranked 13th on Insurance Journal's 2018 Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies report and 23rd on Business Insurance's 2019 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list. IOA was named a National Underwriter Agency of the Year in 2018. Headquartered in Longwood, Florida, part of the greater Orlando community, IOA has more than 1,000 associates located in over 50 offices in the U.S. and London. For more information, visit www.ioausa.com.

