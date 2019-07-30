IOA Co-founder John Ritenour Renews Official Sponsorship of LPGA Tour's Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

LONGWOOD, Fla., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Office of America co-founder John Ritenour announced today the renewal of official sponsorship of the LPGA Tour's Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. The event is the LPGA Tour's season opener and brings one of the strongest fields to compete in central Florida.

The second annual Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions™ Presented by Insurance Office of America event will be held Jan. 15-19, 2020 and is slated to return to Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons Resort Orlando.

"We're pleased to partner again with Diamond Resorts and to sponsor the LPGA Tour's Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. We look forward to continuing our support of these promising young professional women players as well as seeing the growth of this event," said John Ritenour, co-founder of IOA. "This is a very special event where you get to witness incredible play by both players and amateurs. The level of competition along with camaraderie, fun, and support for the players and the game aligns with IOA perfectly."

Only LPGA winners from the 2018 and 2019 seasons qualify to play in the tournament alongside a roster of invited sports and entertainment celebrities, including MVPs, Cy Young Awards winners, All-Stars and television actors. The LPGA champions will play 72 holes of stroke play with no cut and compete for $1.2 million in official prize money, while the celebrities compete utilizing a Modified Stableford format for their own $500,000 purse.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation. To learn more about Diamond Resorts, visit DiamondResorts.com To learn more about the tournament visit DiamondLPGA.com.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organization for women. Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Daytona Beach, Fla., the association celebrates a diverse and storied membership with more than 2,300 members representing more than 30 countries. With a vision to inspire, empower, educate and entertain by showcasing the very best of women's golf, LPGA Tour Professionals compete across the globe, while the Symetra Tour, the official development and qualifying tour of the LPGA, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. Additionally, LPGA Teaching and Club Professionals directly impact the game through teaching, coaching and management.

About Insurance Office of America

Insurance Office of America is a full-service insurance agency founded in 1988 by John Ritenour and Valli Ritenour and is one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the United States. IOA is ranked 13th on Insurance Journal's 2018 Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies report and 23rd on Business Insurance's 2019 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list. IOA was named a National Underwriter Agency of the Year in 2018. Headquartered in Longwood, Florida, part of the greater Orlando community, IOA has more than 1,000 associates located in over 50 offices in the U.S. and London. For more information, visit www.ioausa.com.

