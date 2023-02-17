Iodine market size to grow by 5863.09 MT from 2022 to 2027: Driven by the growth of the smartphone industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global iodine market size is estimated to increase by 5,863.09 million T between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.24%. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the iodine market was valued at 30,808.04 million T. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover some insights on the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Iodine Market 2023-2027

Iodine market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Algorta Norte SA - The company offers iodine such as Algorta Iodine Prills.

The company offers iodine such as Algorta Iodine Prills. Calibre Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers iodine such as copper iodide.

The company offers iodine such as copper iodide. Celtic Chemicals Ltd. - The company offers iodine such as ammonium iodide.

The company offers iodine such as ammonium iodide. Cosayach - The company offers iodine for healthcare and biocides purposes.

Vendor landscape –

The global iodine market is fragmented, with the presence of both international and local vendors present globally. A few prominent vendors that offer iodine in the market are Adani Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., Algorta Norte SA, Calibre Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Celtic Chemicals Ltd., Cosayach, Eskay Iodine Pvt. Ltd., Glide Chem Pvt. Ltd., GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd., Infinium Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., Iochem Corp., ISE Chemicals Corp., K and O Iodine Co., Ltd., Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd., Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd., Samrat Pharmachem Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Solvay SA, Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., TOHO EARTHTECH, INC., and Iofina Plc and others.

The global iodine market is growing. The market players compete based on reliability, price of iodine, quality, and the price and availability of substitutes. High product differentiation among vendors intensifies the competition in the market. Hence, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to thrive in such a competitive environment.

Iodine market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Iodine market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (XR contrast media, pharmaceuticals, LCD and LED screens, nutrition, and others) and source (caliche ore and underground brines)

The caliche ore segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Iodine is a rare nonmetallic element. Hence, highly advanced chemical techniques are used to find it. The reduction of the extracted iodate solution to iodine determines how much iodine is recovered from the caliche ore. Such factors will drive segment growth during the forecast period

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global iodine market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global iodine market.

APAC is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as a conducive manufacturing environment. The cost-effective manufacturing and the high demand for display panels for applications in smartphones, television sets, and smart wearable devices are also expected to drive the iodine market in the region. The market in the region is influenced by the expansions of various end-user establishments. Such expansions can influence market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Iodine market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The growth of the smartphone industry is driving the market growth. This growth can be attributed to factors such as improved internet connectivity. The display in smartphone touchscreens consists of liquid crystals that are activated by the electric current. Iodine-containing polarizing films are made by adsorbing iodine onto a stretched polyvinyl alcohol surface. Emerging countries in Asia (excluding China), African countries, and Latin American countries are expected to drive the smartphone market, as the current penetration of smartphones is low in these countries. Thus, the increasing demand for smartphones is expected to drive the global iodine market directly.

Key trends – The increasing expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry is a major trend in the market. Iodine is used in the pharmaceutical industry owing to its high reactivity, which enables iodine to form numerous compounds with various applications in the medical industry. Moreover, some government organizations are also focusing on expanding the pharmaceutical sector. For instance, in 2019, the average health expenditure in the US rose by 4.5% as compared with 2018. These factors can support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Non-availability of iodine in some developing and underdeveloped countries is challenging the iodine market growth. Iodine deficiency disorders include thyroid enlargement and severe brain damage. The populations of countries such as Somalia, Sudan, Mauritania, and Ukraine face acute iodine deficiency. Iodine manufacturers find it hard to reach such places due to underdeveloped infrastructure and lack of awareness. These factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this iodine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the iodine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the iodine market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the iodine market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of iodine market vendors

Iodine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.24% Market growth 2023-2027 5,863.09 MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Adani Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., Algorta Norte SA, Calibre Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Celtic Chemicals Ltd., Cosayach, Eskay Iodine Pvt. Ltd., Glide Chem Pvt. Ltd., GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd., Infinium Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., Iochem Corp., ISE Chemicals Corp., K and O Iodine Co., Ltd., Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd., Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd., Samrat Pharmachem Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Solvay SA, Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., TOHO EARTHTECH, INC., and Iofina Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

