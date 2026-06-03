iodyne Will Showcase Cardless Ingest with RED and Next-Generation Color Workflows with Adobe at Cinegear

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iodyne, leader in high-performance and smart data storage solutions, will join Cinegear Expo 2026 alongside RED Digital Cinema, and Adobe, demonstrating multi-cam ingest and advanced post and color workflows powered by iodyne Pro Data and the newly released iodyne Pro Mini Smart Drive.

iodyne will appear alongside RED, pioneers in high-resolution digital cinema, and showcase a live DIT cart configuration for multi-cam ingest with RED Connect and iodyne Pro Data. The setup highlights how production teams can bypass traditional card-based workflows by recording RED RAW media directly from the camera to encrypted, RAID-6-protected Pro Data storage in real time. Designed for multi-camera productions, live events, and virtual production environments, the workflow eliminates ingest bottlenecks while enabling immediate grading, editorial access, and collaborative post workflows directly at the edge.

The cart setup will feature:

Camera 1 - V-RAPTOR XL X, over the Cine-Broadcast Module

Camera 2 - KOMODO-X, RED Connect via 10GbE

Host Machine - Mac Studio Ultra

Data Storage - iodyne Pro Data 24TB

Connection - iodyne Purple Pro Cables

iodyne will also showcase high-performance workflows built around Adobe's intuitive and streamlined new Color Mode experience as part of Adobe's Color Expo on June 5. The event will highlight how modern production teams can move seamlessly from capture through post-production without compromising speed, security, or creative flexibility.

The demonstrations will focus on how iodyne Pro Data paired with Adobe's Color Mode can enhance:

Real-time RAW grading

Multi-project editorial workflows

Edge and on-set post challenges

End-to-end workflows from capture to post

"We're excited to work alongside RED and Adobe and showcase workflows that reflect where production is heading," said Michael Gitig, Sr. Director of Strategic Initiatives. "Creative teams need more than speed. They need storage systems that support mobility, security, and control wherever their production takes them."

Cinegear Los Angeles

Cinegear Expo – June 5-6, 2026

Universal Studios Lot RED - Booth 33

Adobe Color After Dark Expo – June 5, 2026

Key Code Media (270 South Flower Street, Burbank, CA 91502)

6pm - 9pm PT

For more information about iodyne products and upcoming events, visit iodyne.

Media Contact:

Raven Carpenter

2192560502

[email protected]

SOURCE iodyne