iOFFICE Acquires Renowned Asset and Maintenance Management Software Provider, ManagerPlus

"We are thrilled to welcome the ManagerPlus team to iOFFICE," said Mark Peterson, CEO, iOFFICE. "With decades of experience and thousands of successful software implementations, ManagerPlus' asset management platform not only bolsters iOFFICE's suite of solutions, but it also advances our vision to simplify and improve the employee experience that drives enhanced business outcomes."

For over 25 years, Utah-based ManagerPlus has delivered scalable solutions to more than 10,000 asset intensive organizations in the manufacturing, agribusiness, construction, government, fleet, oil and gas, health care, and other professional service industries. ManagerPlus is recognized as a leader in innovative asset and maintenance management, and its clients include Ulta Beauty; City of Mesa, Arizona; Goya Foods; Kyocera Precision Tools and Gas Field Specialist.

"We recognize that today's business and technology landscape has changed the workplace, causing a substantial focus to be placed on the employee experience," continued Peterson. "With that said, uniting ManagerPlus' platform with our own is the logical next chapter in our growth story. The acquisition addresses two of iOFFICE's largest long-term business objectives, the expansion of our current digital technology suite, as well as offering a broader, industry-leading solution set to future clients."

This acquisition, along with iOFFICE's recent acquisition of Hippo CMMS, demonstrates iOFFICE's commitment and strategic investment in providing customers with a fully connected employee experience. Together, Hippo CMMS and ManagerPlus will form iOFFICE's Asset Management Division. The division was created to offer customers a true SaaS based asset management solution that enhances the overall user experience.

"iOFFICE has an extensive history as a market-disrupting innovator and creator of the first-ever IWMS SaaS platform of its kind," said Alex Newman, Executive Vice President of Sales. "Due to the rapid evolution of the workplace over the past decade, we're seeing more and more employees are working in non-traditional ways. We're dedicated to improving the operational efficiency of organizations by connecting people to data and enabling workforce engagement through simple and innovative technology solutions.

About iOFFICE

iOFFICE provides enterprise workplace leaders with the SaaS platform, mobile tools and analytics to simplify facility management, empower employees and increase workplace productivity. The iOFFICE platform effortlessly connects to HUMMINGBIRD, the number 1 suite of employee-centric digital workplace solutions, and to the iOFFICE MARKETPLACE, a vetted collection of critical workplace application partners. This allows organizations to optimize their workplace while streamlining their technology stack. To discover why leading global organizations trust iOFFICE to manage enterprise growth and enhance the employee experience, visit www.iOFFICECORP.com.

