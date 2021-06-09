IOGEAR KeyMander 2 Mobile Now Supports Desktop-Style Gaming on Android Mobile Devices

IRVINE, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaliber Gaming, a gaming and eSports-focused division of IOGEAR, today announced KeyMander 2 Mobile support for many Android™-powered smartphones and tablets. This news builds upon the recent release of the mobile version of the company's hot-selling KeyMander 2 line of gaming control adapters. The new support offers mobile gamers the ability to use a keyboard and mouse on most mobile game titles, as well as with mobile streaming services like Google Stadia, NVIDIA's GeForce NOW and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The KeyMander 2 Mobile lets gamers take control of their gameplay by enabling keyboard and mouse control that can be fine-tuned to match user preferences, ultimately providing mobile gamers that prefer a desktop-style gaming experience the maximum advantage. The adapter enables gamers to play popular mobile shooter titles like Call of Duty®: Mobile and Fortnite™ and other popular titles like Genshin Impact®, Minecraft™, Roblox™ and others with customized desktop controls with the added advantage of increased accuracy, speed and functionality over traditional touch controls.

With added Android support, the KeyMander 2 Mobile offers the keyboard and mouse experience to most of the mobile gaming market. Now users can play most mobile and cloud streaming games with their favorite keyboard and mouse, whether the game natively supports it or not. They can even transfer their PC gaming keyboard and mouse skills to any Android device running popular cloud streaming services, as well mobile apps for mainstream consoles like Xbox or PlayStation Remote Play apps.

Key benefits of KeyMander 2 Mobile include:

Easily switch back and forth between keyboard and mouse or controller;

Programmable macro functionality to easily create one-touch button combos;

Fully upgradable firmware, allowing KeyMander 2 Mobile to support the latest titles and get even better with time;

Bluetooth programming enables wireless, on-the-fly adjustments from the mobile app;

Over-the-air (OTA) updates via Android or iOS mobile apps.

"While mobile play of mainstream titles is increasing in popularity, many gamers still prefer the comfort of desktop-style game control with a keyboard and mouse," said John Blair, IOGEAR BU Vice President at IOGEAR. "KeyMander 2 Mobile was created for that crowd. Today we're pleased to extend the KeyMander experience to Android mobile device users, making the KeyMander 2 Mobile ideal for mobile games, regardless of your preferred mobile OS."

Designed for shooter (FPS), role playing games (RPG) and real time strategy (RTS) games, the KeyMander 2 Mobile is available for $99.95 at Amazon.com, Newegg.com and B&H Photo Video.

