IOGEAR Launches Compact USB-C Docking Station for Maximizing Work and Play

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IOGEAR , a manufacturer of innovative solutions designed to maximize the capabilities of computing and AV technology investments, today announced the launch of its new Dock Pro™ 60 USB-C 4K Station with Game+ Mode (GUC3C4HP) , a mini docking station for portable computing devices and the Nintendo® Switch. Designed with portability in mind, the Dock Pro is an easily packable, ultra-compact system that converts a single USB-C port into a world of possibilities.

By Day, it's a Dock for Work



Ideal for the avid traveler, the pocket-sized Dock Pro supports a wide variety of mobile computing devices, turning USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 laptops and tablets, Android smartphones, and mobile devices that support Samsung DeX mode into powerful, productive workstations. It supports up to 60 watts of USB-C power delivery pass-through for charging, features an HDMI output for connecting a 4K external display, and adds two USB-A ports for plugging-in a keyboard, mouse and other supported USB peripherals or accessories.



But when the workday is done, it's a Dock for Play

For gamers that want to enhance their Nintendo Switch gaming experience, the Dock Pro allows them to dock, charge and confidently transform a Nintendo Switch into a big-screen gaming system that enables keyboard and mouse gameplay with supported game titles. Similarly, it allows those that want to extend their Android smartphone's gaming experience to a larger display and maximize gameplay by integrating keyboard and mouse control.

"Laptops, tablets and smartphones offer immense productivity features that, when paired with the right docking station that allows for the use of a larger display and standard peripherals, can be amplified to rival the capabilities of modern workstations," said Joseph Zheng, Director of Product Management, IOGEAR. "Our new Dock Pro certainly accomplishes this for modern computing devices, but expands on it by fully supporting the Nintendo Switch. Dock Pro lets users maximize their gaming experience by putting their games on a bigger screen, while also adding keyboard and mouse control for popular game titles."

Dock Pro is available for $79.99 at Amazon.com.

