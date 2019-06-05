IOGEAR Launches Share Pro Line of Mini Wireless Screen Sharing Solutions for Home, Office and On-The-Go

IRVINE, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IOGEAR , a manufacturer of innovative solutions designed to maximize the capabilities of computing and AV technology investments, today announced the launch of its new Share Pro™ line of mini wireless video transmitter/receiver systems designed to enable seamless sharing of AV content from PCs or tablets to a TV or conference room display. Designed to eliminate the need and expense of running unsightly cables, the new Share Pro line consists of three products, an HDMI to HDMI Wireless AV Connection Kit, a USB-C to HDMI Wireless AV Connection Kit, and an Expandable Wireless Presentation System that supports up to 10 source devices to one display.

For a dedicated wireless connection between a single source device and an HDMI TV or display, IOGEAR's Share Pro line has two options:

the Share Pro Mini Wireless HD Video Transmitter/Receiver Kit (GWHD2DKIT) : featuring two ultra-compact HDMI dongles - one being a transmitter that plugs into an HDMI port on the source device, and the other, a receiver that plugs into a TV or display. This solution supports 1080p content at 60Hz at a range of up to 40 feet, eliminating the need for unsightly, expensive HDMI cable runs in the home and office (MSRP: $119.99 );

: featuring two ultra-compact HDMI dongles - one being a transmitter that plugs into an HDMI port on the source device, and the other, a receiver that plugs into a TV or display. This solution supports 1080p content at 60Hz at a range of up to 40 feet, eliminating the need for unsightly, expensive HDMI cable runs in the home and office (MSRP: ); and the Share Pro USB-C Wireless HD Video Transmitter/Receiver Kit (GWHDKIT11C): that features an ultra-compact transmitter dongle that plugs into the USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port of a laptop or tablet, and a compact HDMI receiver that plugs into the TV or display. Supporting 1080p content at 60Hz at a range of up to 60 feet, this is the perfect solution for wirelessly sharing content from a mobile computing device to the big screen (MSRP: $169.99 ).

For SMBs, enterprises, classrooms and more, IOGEAR has also released the Share Pro Expandable Wireless Presentation System (GWHD101KIT, MSRP: $399.95). This unique system allows up to 10 HD source devices to wirelessly connect to a TV or large conference room or classroom display at a range of up to 120 feet, and connected users can instantly share their screens to the big screen at the push of a button. Serving as an excellent collaboration tool for large groups, this system eliminates the need for having unsightly HDMI cables strewn across a conference room table and having to share those HDMI cables around the room when it becomes another presenter's turn to share their screen. Everyone in the room simply plugs their own Share Pro transmitter dongles into their computer, and when it's their turn to present, press the button on the transmitter to instantly mirror or extend their desktop to the big screen. The kit includes two mini HD HDMI transmitters and one high-performance HDMI receiver. Additional Share Pro push-button transmitters (GWHD101TX) are sold separately (MSRP: $139.95). A USB-C transmitter option will soon be available for newer USB-C laptops and tablets.

"IOGEAR has built a solid reputation for creating powerful wireless AV transmitter and receiver solutions for the home and workplace," said Joseph Zheng, Director of Product Management, IOGEAR. "Our new Share Pro products extend that reputation by enabling users to conveniently take that same seamless IOGEAR wireless AV experience anywhere via our new ultra-compact dongle design."

The entire Share Pro line was created with ease of use and security in mind. All systems utilize encrypted WPA2 5GHz wireless radio technology, allowing them to work right out of the box without any complicated setup or having to connect anything to a WiFi network. Each system is compatible with Windows and Mac PCs as well as Android and iOS tablets.

All Share Pro products from IOGEAR are available at leading US retailers, including Amazon.com and Micro Center.

