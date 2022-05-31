IOGEAR Launches Upstream 4K Game Capture Card with Team Chat for Consoles

Ideal for console gamers, this new capture adapter supports high-framerate 4K HDR passthrough, real-time 4K video and team chat audio capture on a PC via a single USB Type-C connection

IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IOGEAR , today added the UpStream Game Capture Adapter with Team Chat to its robust line of video capture solutions and production tools. This compact 4K HDMI capture adapter was engineered with premium, class-leading specs and robust compatibility with the latest game consoles. It works with popular broadcast software like OBS Studio, Streamlabs and Xsplit, and supports all content platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

"Our UpStream product line was designed to make live streaming to friends and fans across the globe simple. With our new Upstream 4K Game Capture Card with Party Chat, we're taking our streaming game further by unlocking endless possibilities for console gamers to capture and record gameplay in 4K, as well as the associated party chat audio from any game title, and stream it," said Michael Volpe, director of marketing, IOGEAR.

Keeping in mind that gamers often use their consoles for more than gaming, the UpStream Game Capture Adapter with Team Chat features an HDCP toggle switch. HDMI capture adapters are incapable of handling HDCP-protected content, but instead of having to disconnect the capture adapter from their game console to enjoy this kind of content, users can simply flip a switch to allow protected content, like TV shows and movies streamed from popular content platforms, to pass through to their TV. HDCP-protected content cannot be captured by the adapter.

UpStream Game Capture Adapter with Built-In Party Chat Features:

Supports 4K @ 30Hz, 1440p @ 60Hz and 1080p @ 120Hz capture

@ 30Hz, 1440p @ 60Hz and 1080p @ 120Hz capture Supports 4K @60Hz HDR input and passthrough

@60Hz HDR input and passthrough Supports up to 1440p @ 144Hz and 1080p @240Hz passthrough

Supports team chat recording for game consoles like Xbox or PS5 without the need for extra wires or adapters

Compatible with OBS software like StreamLabs and Xsplit

All cables for party chat are included with capture card

HDCP-protected content passthrough switch

UVC based driver

The UpStream Game Capture Adapter with Team Chat (GUV302G) from IOGEAR is available now at amazon.com, at an MSRP of $129.99.

Press kit: https://bit.ly/GUV302G

For more information on IOGEAR's portfolio of award-winning connectivity products and solutions, please visit www.iogear.com and follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

About IOGEAR

IOGEAR, headquartered in Irvine, Calif., manufactures innovative information technology products for consumers and organizations of varying sizes that are designed to help integrate technologies in everyday life, share resources, and decrease clutter at home, in business, and on the go. IOGEAR meets a variety of user needs by offering a broad range of solutions including KVMs, AV & Digital home, Computer Accessories, Networking, Mobility, and Gaming. IOGEAR distributes throughout North and South America, Europe, and Asia.

©2022 IOGEAR. All rights reserved. IOGEAR and the IOGEAR logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of IOGEAR. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

Phone: 949-346-1984

[email protected]

SOURCE IOGEAR