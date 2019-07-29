IOGEAR Reinvents KVM Switch Technology for the Modern Professional with the Release of New USB-C KVM Solution

LOS ANGELES and IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IOGEAR, a manufacturer of innovative solutions designed to maximize the capabilities of computing and AV technology investments, today announced the release of a new type of KVM switch designed for the devices people rely on most in the modern workplace. The all new Access ProTM 2-Port USB-C KVM Switch with Power Delivery (GUD3C04) allows users to share a 4K monitor, keyboard and mouse, as well as other USB-A accessories, among two USB-C™ or Thunderbolt™ 3 equipped Macs, PCs, iPads, Android tablets and smartphones, with a single-cable connection to each device.

IOGEAR will unveil the Access Pro™ 2-Port USB-C KVM Switch with Power Delivery at SIGGRAPH 2019 (Booth #612) and will showcase it among the company's latest accessories designed to help animators, graphics designers, software developers and more maximize the true connectivity and performance capabilities of their computers.

Designed for All of Today's Most Popular Computing Devices!

Gone are the days of running dedicated VGA, PS2, USB and audio cables from a bulky switch box to large stationary PCs. USB-C wraps these connections into one compact cable. USB-C has also quickly become the standard data and charging port on modern laptops, and the latest smartphones and tablets. The Access Pro 2-Port USB-C KVM Switch was designed to fuse the computing benefits of the devices today's professionals carry on them daily, laptops, smartphones and tablets. Access Pro enables users to work off each device in a traditional desktop environment, complete with keyboard, mouse and a 4K display. With support for desktop modes like Samsung's DeX™ mode, smartphones and tablets are now seamlessly integrated into workspaces to handle the tasks traditionally carried out by desktop and laptop computers. When extra horsepower is needed, users can switch over to their Mac or Windows PC at the tap of a button.

"KVM switches are an incredibly useful tool for independently operating multiple computers with a single desktop setup. However, since most jobs don't require the use of two computers, KVMs have generally been considered a niche product," said Joseph Zhang, Director of Product Management at IOGEAR. "With our Access Pro USB-C KVM Switch, we're changing the game and making the KVM something that everybody can benefit from. Not only does the integration of USB-C drastically reduce the number of cables needed to just one per computing device, it has allowed us to expand compatibility to the latest smartphones and tablets, enabling users to maximize productivity by converting mobile devices into powerful desktop computers."

Features and Benefits

Control and share two USB-C devices with DP Alt Mode from one keyboard, mouse, and HDMI monitor

Conveniently switch between devices via the push-button remote

Power Delivery 1 with up to 75W of charging for a laptop and up to 10W for a smartphone 2 (USB-C external power needed)

with up to 75W of charging for a laptop and up to 10W for a smartphone (USB-C external power needed) Supports external display resolutions up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz

UHD 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz Compatible with Thunderbolt TM 3 laptops

3 laptops USB 3.1 ports offer data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps

HDCP 1.4 Compliant

Supports Samsung DeX ® Mode 3

Mode No software needed

Hardware Specifications and Compatibility

Upstream Port USB-C 1x USB-C for laptop, 1x USB-C for smartphone; data rate up to 5

Gbps Downstream Port HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4b compliant, up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @30Hz

resolution USB-A 2x USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, data rate up to 5Gbps USB-C 1x USB-C for Power Delivery Pass-Thru Power Power Delivery Pass-Through Support USB PD 2.0 at 5V/9V/15V/20V up to 85W for laptop

charging. Provides 5V/2A for Smartphone charging.4 Power Consumption 5V/3A (15W) Operating System Requirements Mac® macOS X 10.12 and above iPad® iPadOS® 12.1, iPadOS 13 (when available and recommended for

better experience) Windows® Windows 10 (32/64 bit) and above Android™ Android 8 and above

Pricing and Availability

The Access Pro™ 2-Port USB-C KVM Switch with Power Delivery will be available online and at major retailers at an MSRP of $199.95 at the end of August 2019.

For more information on IOGEAR's portfolio of award-winning connectivity products and solutions, please visit www.iogear.com

About IOGEAR

IOGEAR , headquartered in Irvine, Calif., manufactures innovative information technology products for consumers and organizations of varying sizes that are designed to help integrate technologies in everyday life, share resources and decrease clutter at home, in business, and on-the-go. IOGEAR meets a variety of user needs by offering a broad range of solutions including: KVMs, AV & Digital Home, Computer Accessories, Networking, Mobility and Gaming. IOGEAR distributes throughout North and South America, Europe and Asia.

©2019 IOGEAR. All rights reserved. IOGEAR and the IOGEAR logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of IOGEAR. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

IOGEAR@newerapr.com

949-346-1984

Appendix:

Must be plugged into Primary Port 1 USB-C port When plugged into Secondary Port 2 USB-C port Samsung DeX Mode is only supported on Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, S9, S9+, and Note 8, Note 9, and Tab S4; other Android devices support mirror screen For optimal performance, use a Limited Power Source (LPS) certified 100W USB-C power supply

