IOGEAR Unveils $49 HVER STEALTH Premium RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

IOGEAR's latest Kaliber Gaming™ keyboard has the premium features and excellent build quality that gamers demand at a low price

IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IOGEAR, today announced the addition of the HVER STEALTH premium mechanical gaming keyboard to its Kaliber Gaming line of gaming and eSports products. Available immediately for $49.99, this streamlined mechanical keyboard boasts a variety of must-have gaming features, premium build quality and extreme durability.

"Our HVER keyboards are known for their edgy appearance, premium build quality, solid feature set and affordable price points. While the HVER keyboards have done well historically, many of our customers, streamers and influencers have provided similar feedback, saying that the keyboard performs great but looks too aggressive. So, we reassessed and created a keyboard that combines what people loved about previous HVER models with the physical qualities they liked about other high-end gaming keyboards," said Derek Hamilton, product manager at IOGEAR.

The Basics Done Right

The HVER STEALTH features a standard 110-key layout but elevates the experience by hovering the keys above the keyboard's subtle but stylish brushed aluminum face plate. This provides a comfortable typing experience for everyday use, while also providing very crisp, direct switch actuations for gameplay. The textured double-injected keycaps are easy to read and provide a durable non-slip surface that will endure hundreds of hours of gameplay without wearing off. Under those keycaps, customers will find high-quality brown, boxed-style mechanical switches that deliver a subtle tactile click upon actuation and the perfect amount of noise for mixed use. Keeping things stable is a weighted base and rubber feet that ensure the keyboard won't slip out of position, even in the most rigorous gaming sessions.

Tons of Must-Have Features for Gamers

Loaded with advanced features for its price, the HVER STEALTH features:

Edge-lit illumination with programmable per-key RGB lighting

Programmable keys for macro functions, shortcuts, etc.

Intuitive software to set custom backlight and keyboard functions

Full N-Key Rollover

Windows key lockout that prevents accidental pop ups while gaming

Swappable W-A-S-D and arrow keys for MMO players and left-handed gamers

The HVER STEALTH (GKB740) from IOGEAR is available now at amazon.com.

Upgraded KORONA KORE II Combo Kit

IOGEAR has also announced the release of its upgraded KORONA KORE II combo kit. At $49.95, the KORONA KORE II kit is packed with a feature-rich compact 89-key RGB backlit plunger-style keyboard and ergonomic adjustable 6,200 DPI mouse combo.

KORONA KORE II Compact Keyboard features:

Compact 89-key design

RGB multi-zone backlight with multiple lighting patterns

10-key layout built into the compact design

Rotary control knob for easy audio and lighting adjustments

26 Anti-Ghosting keys so you never miss a keystroke!

Windows key lockout prevents accidental menu pops

POM structured plunger keys offer a soft and smooth tactile response

KORONA KORE II Mouse features:

7 buttons with macro programming software

RGB backlighting with multiple lighting modes

Pixart 3327 optical sensor – adjusts up to 6200dpi

Shift-on-the-fly DPI adjustment

Double injected non-slip rubber side panels

Non-slip rubber coated click wheel

125/500/1000Hz adjustable report rate

32KB built-in memory

KORONA KORE II (GKM601) keyboard and mouse kits are available today at amazon.com.

