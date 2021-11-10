IOGEAR Unveils Wireless AV and Wi-Fi Screen Sharing & Casting Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IOGEAR , manufacturer of innovative solutions that maximize the enjoyment of popular technology products, announces three additions to its wireless A/V product line. These new accessories streamline and simplify the connection of source devices and displays, allowing users to stream movies, view photos, display presentations, and more, wirelessly on a big screen.

"Whether it is for conference rooms, living rooms or even hotel rooms, people are sharing content from small screens to big screens now more than ever. We've grown our IOGEAR Cast line of wireless screen sharing and content casting solutions to cover all bases," said Joseph Zhang, director, product management at IOGEAR.

4K Wireless HD TV Connection Kit (GWKIT4K, MSRP: $179.95)

A perfect solution for wirelessly streaming 4K video and audio from 4K game consoles, Blu-Ray® players, set top boxes or from Windows 10+ PCs, Android devices, Macs, iPhones or iPads to any 4K TV, projector or monitor1. Built-in Wi-Fi allows for high quality 4K video and audio streaming from up to 100 feet2 to any connected screen.

Wirelessly mirror a small screen from a laptop or HDMI source to a big display screen or projector

Maximum resolutions of 4K @30Hz

@30Hz Range up to 100 Ft under optimal conditions

Supports content streaming from most video sources with HDMI input/output ports

Wireless 5 GHz using WPA-2 encryption with 128-bit AES

Consists of one transmitter, one receiver, one power adapter, one USB to USB micro power cable, and two HDMI cables

Mini Wireless 4K Screen Sharing (GWAVR4K, MSRP: $59.95)

Ideal for wirelessly streaming 4K video and audio from Windows 10+ devices, Android devices, Mac devices, iPhones or iPads to any 4K TV, projector or monitor1. Built-in Wi-Fi allows for high quality 4K video and audio streaming from up to 30 feet2 to any connected screen.

Wirelessly cast content from a phone/tablet/PC to a large display screen or projector

Maximum resolution of 4K @30Hz

@30Hz Low screen casting latency

Upscales 1080p content to 4K

Range up to 30 ft. in-room only

Supports Windows, iOS, Mac (Works with AirPlay), and Android

Consists of one receiver and one USB power cable with integrated antenna

Mini Wireless Screen Sharing (GWAVRD, MSRP: $49.95)

This single-wire solution makes streaming HD content from Windows 10+ devices, Android devices, Mac devices, iPhones or iPads to any 4K TV, projector or monitor a breeze1. Built-in Wi-Fi allows for high quality HD video and audio streaming from up to 30 feet to any connected screen2.

Wirelessly mirror a small screen from a laptop or phone to a big display screen or projector

Maximum resolution of 1080p @60Hz

Range up to 30 Ft. in-room only

Supports Windows, iOS, Mac (Works with AirPlay), and Android

Consists of one piece of cable with connectors on both ends (HDMI to USB for power)

These three products are available immediately exclusively at Best Buy.

Press Kit: https://bit.ly/IOGEAR_BESTBUY_AV

About IOGEAR

IOGEAR, headquartered in Irvine, Calif., manufactures innovative information technology products for consumers and organizations of varying sizes that are designed to help integrate technologies in everyday life, share resources and decrease clutter at home, in business, and on-the-go. IOGEAR meets a variety of user needs by offering a broad range of solutions including: KVMs, AV & Digital Home, Computer Accessories, Networking, Mobility and Gaming. IOGEAR distributes throughout North and South America, Europe and Asia.

©2021 IOGEAR. All rights reserved. IOGEAR and the IOGEAR logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of IOGEAR. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Footnotes:

Due to copyright protection, streaming videos from iOS devices to a TV screen is not supported by some online video providers such as Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, etc. However, Android users may use Miracast/Smart View to watch streaming videos. Distances may vary depending on the environment.

