iomart Certified as Level 1 PCI DSS Service Provider

GLASGOW, Scotland, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iomart, the managed cloud and security service provider, has announced it has achieved Level 1 Payments Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification.

Compliance with PCI DSS Level 1 provides independent verification from a Qualified Security Assured Assessor that iomart's proprietary secure cloud service and data centres meet the highest levels of security and compliance for the processing, storage and transmission of cardholder data.

Reece Donovan, CEO of iomart, said: "Achieving the highest level of PCI DSS certification provides our customers with the reassurance that the security and governance of their data is our top priority. They can focus on delivering their services knowing that we have got everything in place to keep their card payment data safe."

iomart provides public, private and hybrid cloud solutions to a wide range of businesses and organisations that deal with sensitive cardholder data and where PCI DSS compliance is critical to their operations.

The Level 1 certification confirms that iomart's private and shared hosting services and UK data centres, have been verified to secure cardholder data for customers dealing with more than 300,000 card transactions a year. Level 1 is the most stringent of the PCI DSS levels and shows that iomart's systems engineers maintain the highest security standards.

To achieve Level 1 certification, iomart underwent a thorough on-site audit by a Qualified Security Assessor from accredited security partner One Compliance.

Steve Flockhart, Compliance Manager for iomart, added: "Our Level 1 PCI DSS certification is the result of a substantial team effort right across our business. We are proud of our compliance with the highest standards for the cloud computing industry and our continued commitment to data integrity and security on behalf of our customers."

iomart's Level 1 certification will help its customers towards achieving their own PCI DSS compliance.

iomart is one of the most highly accredited providers in the cloud computing industry. The company is certified for ISO 27001, ISO 20000, ISO 9001, ISO 23001, ISO 14001, ISO 50001 and Cyber Essentials and is approved as a supplier to the G-Cloud 12 and Digital Outcomes & Specialists 5 procurement frameworks by the Crown Commercial Service.

About iomart Group PLC

For over 20 years iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) has been helping growing organisations to maximise the flexibility, cost effectiveness and scalability of the cloud. From data centres we own and operate in the U.K., and from connected facilities across the globe, we can provide multiple secure infrastructure solutions from branch office backups, to hyper cloud migrations, and everything in between, delivered typically with a 24/7 managed service. Our team of over 400 dedicated staff work with our customers at the strategy stage through to delivery and ongoing management, to implement the secure cloud solutions that deliver to their business requirements. Learn more at www.iomart.com

