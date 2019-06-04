iomart Unveils End-to-end Managed Kubernetes Service

GLASGOW, Scotland, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed cloud services provider iomart (IOM: AIM) has unveiled a new fully-managed Kubernetes service which, uniquely, includes the option for development work to transform customers' monolithic applications into microservice applications, ready to be run in an optimised container environment.

As a cloud services provider to many independent software vendors, iomart recognises that executives are becoming increasingly frustrated with spiralling development costs around the operational management of software applications in cloud environments. While Kubernetes, or K8s, is a popular orchestration tool that helps solve this problem, it can be complicated and time-consuming for organisations and businesses that don't have the required expertise in-house.

Offered through iomart's cloud native brand Bytemark and aimed at software developers, the new managed K8s service allows customers to get the most out of the containerisation orchestration service without having to allocate costly in-house resource. The new service covers everything from re-architecting applications; migrating to the platform; installing Kubernetes and the required services within the K8s ecosystem; training for the in-house development team, and building bespoke K8s solutions with ongoing monitoring, alerts and operational support.

Neil Christie, Commercial Director for iomart, explains, "Businesses that develop software want to focus on developing software. iomart manages platforms for customers to run their software on, and we want to focus on that. We do ops, they do apps. It's that simple."

As part of iomart, Bytemark provides simple and modern infrastructure solutions that support cloud native technologies. This new, end-to-end Kubernetes management offering enhances iomart's extensive range of managed services for customers who are in the cloud, on-premise, or have a hybrid strategy. It frees development teams to focus on the very thing that Kubernetes is designed to enable – the rapid delivery of new software releases that add value.

If you are considering introducing Kubernetes into your business, or want to migrate to a platform that offers K8s support at every level, visit the Bytemark website to find out more.

About iomart

For over 20 years iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) has been helping growing organisations to maximise the flexibility, cost effectiveness and scalability of the cloud. From data centres we own and operate in the U.K. and from connected facilities across the globe, we deliver 24/7 storage and protection for data across the most complex of cloud and legacy infrastructures. Our team of over 400 dedicated staff work with our customers at the strategy stage through to delivery and ongoing management, to implement the secure cloud solutions that deliver to their business requirements. For more information visit www.iomart.com

Follow iomart on Twitter https://twitter.com/iomart and connect with us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/iomart/

About Bytemark

Bytemark has been in business since 2002 and became part of iomart Group plc in 2018. We build rather than buy and have the perspective and products to help you create long-term, lasting setups. We're here for the long run, providing stable, scalable and reliable cloud computing solutions that just work. So that you can focus on growing your business. For more information visit www.bytemark.co.uk

Contact:

Jane Robertson

Content and Communications manager

iomart Group Plc

jane.robertson@iomart.com

Mob. +44-(0)-7827-948993

SOURCE iomart