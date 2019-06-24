IOMAXIS Adds Ben Stinson as Executive Lead of Digital Practice

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IOMAXIS, LLC announced that Ben Stinson has joined the company as the executive lead of its Digital Practice. His executive responsibilities include the development of a comprehensive Digital strategy, which includes customer engagement and technology fulfillment. He will be the primary focal point for an expansive array of technologies ranging from enterprise Information Technology (IT) to advance Cloud technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions. Sought for his technology leadership and management experience, he will be responsible for employees within the practice and accountable for revenue capture, business growth, technology innovation and solutions engineering for all operational aspects under his purview, the company stated.

Responsible for Client-facing solutions and the formation of new digital technology offerings, Stinson will further define and broaden IOMAXIS' ability to remain at the cutting edge of technology. He will ensure the company's place as a technology leader and disruptor in its markets.

"As a recognized expert in emerging technologies and solutions development, Ben's vast experience and technology knowledge will dramatically enhance our Clients' initiatives in Digital Transformation," said Bob Burleson, CEO of IOMAXIS. "We are delighted to have Ben join our great company, and look forward to the incredible impact and success he will generate across the company."

Prior to joining IOMAXIS, Stinson retired at the rank of Colonel from the United States Marine Corps (USMC) after an incredible 27 year career. He ended his remarkable career as the Senior Director for the USMC Enterprise IT portfolio, which encompassed a billion-dollar annual budget with highly diverse technology and mission environments. He served in critical positions for developing a multitude of technologies for military use. These technology achievements include: GPS-guided systems, high-energy lasers, real-time air traffic control systems, deployable drones and robots, mobile and enterprise network architecture, cloud infrastructures, and artificial intelligence technologies.

Stinson's ingenuity saved millions of dollars annually in expenses that were applied towards higher priorities and improved methods for emerging technology integration. Notably, he co-authored the requirements document that resulted in the $50 billion, 12,000-vehicle, and Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected tactical vehicle program.

"Ben is an example of an extraordinarily-talented technologist and remarkable business leader combined into one incredible individual. His experience and brilliance will accelerate our company and our Clients' ability to transform their organizations," said Brad Buhr, Chairman of IOMAXIS. "Ben will have a dramatic impact across our company and will help us change the world through innovation."

ABOUT IOMAXIS

IOMAXIS is a globally recognized technology innovator, creating disruptive technologies through innovation, optimization, and digital transformation. IOMAXIS develops and delivers technology solutions to rapidly transform its commercial and federal government Clients. For more information, please visit www.iomaxis.com.

Media Contact: Cara Crosby (IOMAXIS), 877-621-1818, 216851@email4pr.com

SOURCE IOMAXIS

Related Links

http://www.iomaxis.com

