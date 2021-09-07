IOMAXIS Announces John Castles as Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IOMAXIS is pleased to announce John Castles as its new CEO. An experienced leader with over three decades of leadership experience, John assumed this new role effective July 2021. The company's former CEO, Bob Burleson, announced his retirement earlier this year and will continue assisting the company as a partner on various strategic initiatives such as Merger & Acquisitions.

John Castles, IOMAXIS CEO

John joins IOMAXIS with 35 years of leadership and executive management experience. Retiring from the U.S. Army as a Colonel in 2008 after 25 years of service, John worked for eight years as a senior executive with A-T Solutions. He then spent several years as the COO of a private company supporting the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

"John is an incredible leader with tremendous business operations expertise," said Brad Buhr, owner and managing partner. "He will set the innovative foundation of the organization and prepare us for accelerated growth as a rapidly evolving technology company. John's extraordinary experience will be of paramount value as we move our remarkable company into a future full of opportunities and change."

"John is a decisive executive with a strong vision of increasing organizational value quickly and effectively," stated Bob Burleson. "His remarkable approach to people and mission is the cornerstone of building amazing organizations. His Executive and Special Forces leadership capabilities were earned though dedication and hard work. These are capabilities we plan to leverage extensively."

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead IOMAXIS, particularly during this time of growth and change," said Castles. "What drew me to IOMAXIS are the values the company embodies because I've always had a strong desire to serve and be a part of a company with a mission and purpose that makes a real impact. I am excited about what will come for IOMAXIS' future and I can't wait to be a part of it."

ABOUT IOMAXIS

IOMAXIS is a technology company that builds and integrates a wide range of communications and computing technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Zero Trust, Cloud, and Software Defined Networks. The company is a leader in building extremely innovative solutions along with providing prominent engineering talent, ensuring technology transformation and competitive advantage for its customers. The company is known for developing "SMART" technologies for integration into product ecosystems of large technology companies to enhance digital security and product capabilities.

