IOMAXIS Announces Paul Barboza as Chief Operating Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IOMAXIS, LLC announced that Paul Barboza has joined the company as the Chief Operating Officer. With management experience spanning more than three decades, Barboza brings his strong organizational leadership and extensive new business expertise to IOMAXIS to help the company continue its accelerated growth.

"What Paul brings to the table is what makes him a perfect fit for IOMAXIS," said Bob Burleson, CEO of IOMAXIS. "Paul's vision for strategic growth and track record of developing business will make him a valuable asset."

As IOMAXIS expands its Digital, Cyber and Commercial offerings, it will rely on Barboza's proven ability to deliver results. Barboza will work closely with Burleson on the company's overall strategy and execution, while handling the responsibility of all customer operations and management, scaling the company during a time of extreme growth, and developing new business.

"IOMAXIS' future has never been more exciting, and we know Paul will continue to lead us to even greater success," said Brad Buhr, Chairman of IOMAXIS. "As a seasoned and trusted leader in both business development and operations, IOMAXIS will continue to excel under Paul's direction."

Prior to joining IOMAXIS, Barboza was the Director of Business Development for AT&T's Government Public Sector Business. He led the business development of the $100 billion nationwide public safety broadband network. Barboza was also responsible for more than $500 million of new contract awards for cyber, mobility solutions and professional services at AT&T.

ABOUT IOMAXIS

IOMAXIS is a globally recognized technology innovator, creating disruptive technologies through innovation, optimization, and digital transformation. IOMAXIS develops and delivers technology solutions to rapidly transform its commercial and federal government Clients. For more information, please visit www.iomaxis.com.

