iOmx Therapeutics Enhances Supervisory Board

MARTINSRIED / MUNICH, Germany, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iOmx Therapeutics AG (iOmx), a biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapeutics based on next generation immune checkpoint targets, today announced the appointment of a new Chairman and two new members to its Supervisory Board. Gerald Moeller, Ph.D., former CEO of the Boehringer Mannheim Group and Board Chairman of several biotech companies, was elected Chairman of iOmx' Supervisory Board. Rainer Strohmenger, MD, managing partner at Wellington Partners and one of Europe's most experienced life sciences venture capitalists, and Shinichiro Fuse, Ph.D., experienced Managing Partner at MPM Capital, were named Supervisory Board members.

Dr. Moeller replaces Steven St. Peter, MD, in the role of Supervisory Board Chairman, while Dr. Fuse replaces Tony Rosenberg as a Supervisory Board member. Dr. Strohmenger, an investor in the company's Series A financing round, has been added as a full Supervisory Board member. Henrijette Richter of Sofinnova remains in the role of vice chairman of the Supervisory Board. Patrick A. Baeuerle, Ph.D., an executive partner of MPM Capital and a co-founder and scientific advisor of iOmx, and Prof. Philipp Beckhove, director of Regensburg Center for Interventional Immunology (RCI) and a co-founder and scientific advisor of iOmx, continue as Supervisory Board members.

"The enhancements to iOmx' Supervisory Board reflect the significant progress the company has made in advancing our pipeline of novel immunotherapies that address the many cancers which are not responsive to conventional checkpoint inhibitors," said Apollon Papadimitriou, Ph.D., CEO of iOmx Therapeutics. "The addition of Dr. Moeller as Supervisory Board Chairman and Drs. Fuse and Strohmenger as Supervisory Board members provides iOmx with a wealth of scientific and capital markets expertise that will be important as we seek to advance our first-in-class IGSF11 targeting antibody and our novel SIK3 immune-kinase inhibitor into the clinics."

Dr. Papadimitriou continued: "Both programs have reached key inflection points in their development, including the successful optimization of each immunotherapy candidate and in vivo proof-of-concept. Based on these achievements, iOmx has begun IND enabling work in preparation for Phase 1 clinical development."

Dr. Moeller commented: "I am excited to guide iOmx as the company develops its pipeline of new drugs based on next generation checkpoint inhibitors. As iOmx' newly elected Chairman, I am eager to bring my many years of experience managing pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medtech companies to the Supervisory Board and to partner with the full iOmx executive management team to enable iOmx to succeed as a developer of next generation immuno-oncology therapies."

Supervisory Board Appointments

Gerald Moeller, Ph.D. – Chairman, Supervisory Board

Gerald Moeller, Ph.D., has more than 40 years of management experience in the diagnostic, pharmaceutical and medtech industries. He is the Cofounder and Director of Adrenomed AG, a biopharmaceutical company, where he previously served as CEO and now serves as a member of the Board. Dr. Moeller currently serves on the boards of several companies, and previously served on the board of companies such as Morphosys AG (Chairman), Definiens AG (Chairman), Febit AG (Chairman), Illumina Inc (Director), Sugen Inc (Director) and PowderJect Plc (Chairman).

Dr. Moeller's career is highlighted by a 23-year tenure at Boehringer Mannheim in Germany, US, Japan and the Netherlands. He held multiple senior level positions, including: Head of R&D Diagnostics; CEO of Boehringer Mannheim Therapeutics; and Chief Technology Officer of Corange, the holding company of Boehringer Mannheim. In 1995 he became CEO of the worldwide Boehringer Mannheim Group, which generated more than $4 billion in sales in 1997. After Boehringer Mannheim was acquired by Roche in 1998, he joined the Management Board of Roche as Head of Pharma Development and Strategic Marketing. He left Roche at the end of 1998.

Dr. Moeller received his Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from the University of Kiel, Germany.

Rainer Strohmenger, MD – Member, Supervisory Board

Rainer Strohmenger, MD, is a Managing Partner at Wellington Partners and one of Europe's most experienced life sciences venture capitalists. His more than 22 years of investment activity at Wellington Partners have involved financing of some of the most successful European biotech, medtech, diagnostics and healthcare IT companies. Among other activities, Dr. Strohmenger was directly responsible for the investments in Definiens (acquired by Medimmune), invendo medical (acquired by Ambu), Genkyotex (acquired by Calliditas), immatics, Oxford Immunotec, Actelion (acquired by J&J) and mtm laboratories (acquired by Roche), and currently represents Wellington Partners on the boards of seven portfolio companies.

Dr. Strohmenger holds a MD in medicine as well as a M.Sc. in economics, both from Ludwig-Maximilians-University, and was trained at the Entrepreneurship Center of MIT in Boston. He is a Member of the VC Council at InvestEurope and a Member of the Senate at the German Association of Small and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW).

Shinichiro Fuse, Ph.D. – Member, Supervisory Board

Shinichiro (Shin) Fuse, Ph.D., is an investment committee member of the MPM UBS Oncology Impact Fund (OIF) and supports MPM's relationship with Astellas.

Dr. Fuse serves on the board of Triplet Therapeutics and Orna Therapeutics, and is a board observer for CODA Biotherapeutics and was previously a board observer for Repare Therapeutics. He previously served operational roles at portfolio companies as the interim CEO of Orna Therapeutics and interim SVP of Business Development at ElevateBio, where he led several deals including Allovir and HighPass Bio.

Prior to joining MPM, he was Director of Business Development at bluebird bio.

Dr. Fuse received his Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from Dartmouth College, a M.S. in Biomedical Science from the University of Tokyo, and a B.Eng. in Applied Chemistry from Keio University in Japan.

About iOmx Therapeutics

iOmx Therapeutics (www.iomx.com) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class cancer immuno-therapeutics addressing novel immune checkpoints hijacked by cancer cells. Utilizing its iOTarg™ high-throughput screening platform, iOmx has identified a number of proprietary tumor-associated next generation immune checkpoints and is advancing a preclinical stage pipeline of promising drug candidates that have the potential to address cancers that are resistant to current immunotherapies, including PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors. Founded in 2016 based on the work of its scientific founders Philipp Beckhove, MD, and Nisit Khandelwal, Ph.D., conducted at the German Cancer Research Center, iOmx has been funded by MPM Capital (both its BV2014 and UBS Oncology Impact Funds), Sofinnova Partners, Wellington Partners and M Ventures and is based in Martinsried/Munich, Germany.

Contact:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Investor / Media

Miriam Miller / Jason Rando

212-375-2694 / 2665

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE iOmx Therapeutics AG