ION and Greensea announce joint marketing agreement to provide subsea vehicle navigation solutions for offshore and military markets

HOUSTON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) and Greensea Systems, Inc. today announced a joint marketing agreement to provide underwater navigation solutions for manned and unmanned underwater vehicle operators. This partnership will accelerate the adoption of ION's technologies into larger, less cyclic adjacent markets offshore and in the military while providing Greensea with options to integrate ION sensor technology into a growing number of navigation systems. Greensea and ION have already collaborated to integrate ION's optical magnetic heading sensor into Greensea's INSpect navigation system to dramatically improve subsea vehicle navigation accuracy in remote GPS-deprived environments.

"I am really pleased with how quickly we have adapted our technology to solve similar challenges in other industries," commented Chris Usher, Executive Vice President of ION's Operations Optimization group. "Greensea was instrumental in helping us identify adjacent market opportunities for our technology and partnered with us to integrate and test our technologies' fit into their navigation system and devices. As industry leaders in solving tough maritime navigation, positioning, sensing and communications challenges, there is a lot more potential to diversify over the next five years and we look forward to working together."

"Greensea has been developing innovative technology to improve subsea vehicle navigation for over ten years," stated Marybeth Gilliam, Chief Operating Officer for Greensea Systems. "We have installed our integrated navigation and control system on hundreds of offshore and military vehicles. With the addition of ION's advanced compass, we believe this is the most robust, precise and operator-friendly control and navigation technology available offshore today."

ION develops and leverages innovative technologies, creating value through data capture, analysis and optimization to enhance critical decision-making, enabling superior returns. For more information, visit iongeo.com.

Greensea Systems, Inc. is a global leader in advanced robotic systems for high-level tasking, interoperability, and intervention. Greensea's OPENSEA® operating platform provides a fully-distributed, open software framework for highly integrated systems across all brands of sensors, devices, and equipment while cutting-edge technologies for navigation and autonomy elevate system intelligence. Since opening in Richmond, Vermont in 2006, the company has successfully installed Greensea systems on over 800 manned, unmanned, surface, and subsea vehicles. Greensea offers commercially available products as well as customized applications for original equipment manufacturers such as Teledyne Marine, VideoRay, STIDD, NAMJet, and more. To learn more, visit www.greensea.com, find us on Facebook, or give us a call at +1 802 434 6080.

