ION announces CFO transition

HOUSTON, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that Steve Bate, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be retiring and stepping down from his position as CFO effective February 1, 2020. Mr. Bate, who joined ION in 2005, will remain with ION as a Strategic Advisor to the CEO until the end of June to facilitate a seamless transition.

"On behalf of ION and our Board of Directors, I would like to thank Steve for his many contributions over the last 15 years," said Chris Usher, ION's President and Chief Executive Officer. "He has held a number of financial and operational leadership positions at ION and was instrumental in helping us navigate multiple challenging E&P cycles."

Mr. Bate will be succeeded by Mike Morrison as the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (Interim). In his 17-year tenure with ION, Mr. Morrison has excelled in a variety of senior positions in finance and accounting, mostly recently as Vice President of Finance and Treasurer.

"Mike has in-depth knowledge and extensive experience to effectively steward ION's financial management," said Chris Usher, ION's President and Chief Executive Officer. "He has worked closely with our executive team on a number of strategic financial initiatives, including multiple capital market transactions, and I'm looking forward to working with him to deliver value to all of our stakeholders."

About ION

ION develops and leverages innovative technologies, creating value through data capture, analysis and optimization to enhance critical decision-making, enabling superior returns. For more information, visit iongeo.com.

