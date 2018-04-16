ION Announces Executive Vice President, Corporate Compliance Officer

Prior to ION, Mr. White was the Compliance Officer for DaVita Health Plan of California. Mr. White has extensive audit, compliance, investigations, privacy and regulatory experience and is skilled in the implementation of global compliance programs, risk assessments, policies, internal control procedures, and the comprehensive analysis of exposure issues related to internal and government audits and investigations.

Previously, Mr. White served as the Senior Director of DaVita HealthCare Partners National compliance program. Mr. White has also worked in senior compliance and legal roles at Allergan Inc. and McKesson Corp.

"ION's core values are cemented around conducting ourselves with integrity and in compliance with all healthcare laws and regulations, and adding Ryan's expertise to our team demonstrates our dedication to our existing corporate compliance program and our longstanding policies and procedures," stated Jeffrey Goffman, CEO of ION.

About ION

Integrated Oncology Network Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries ("ION") provides management services to physicians and hospitals with a focus on cancer center services. ION's expert management includes cancer center operations, revenue cycle management, compliance, accounting, IT, contracting and patient care coordination and navigation. For more information on ION, please visit our web site at www.ion-llc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this Press Release that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." Any statements contained herein which are not historical facts or which contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of ION with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the risk that ION may not be able to implement its growth strategy in the intended manner, including the ability to identify, finance, complete joint venture opportunities, risks regarding currently unforeseen competitive pressures and risks affecting ION's industry, such as increased regulatory compliance and changes in regulatory requirements, changes in payor reimbursement levels. Should one or more of those risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein.

