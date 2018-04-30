ION announces first quarter 2018 earnings and conference call schedule

HOUSTON, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 after the market closes.  In conjunction with the release, ION has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Thursday, May 3 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

What:

ION First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

When:

Thursday, May 3, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

How:

Live via phone - By dialing (877) 407-0672 and asking for the ION call a few minutes prior to the start time.

Live over the Internet - by logging on to the web at the address below.

Where:

http://investorrelations.i-o.com.  The webcast, which will be accompanied by a slide presentation, can be accessed from the ION home page or by clicking on the link listed above.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through May 17, 2018 and may be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853 using pass code 13678424#.  Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the company's website at http://investorrelations.i-o.com for approximately 12 months.

About ION

ION develops and leverages innovative technologies, creating value through data capture, analysis and optimization to enhance critical decision-making, enabling superior returns.  For more information, visit iongeo.com.

