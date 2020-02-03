ION announces fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings and conference call schedule

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, ION has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Thursday, February 6 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

What: ION Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, February 6, 2020 – 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time How: Live via phone - By dialing (877) 407-0672 and asking for the ION call a few minutes prior to the start time.

Live over the Internet - by logging on to the web at the address below. Where: https://ir.iongeo.com. The webcast, which will be accompanied by a slide presentation, can be accessed from the ION home page or by clicking on the link listed above.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through February 20, 2020 and may be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853 using pass code 13698465#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the company's website at https://ir.iongeo.com for approximately 12 months.

About ION

ION develops and leverages innovative technologies, creating value through data capture, analysis and optimization to enhance critical decision-making, enabling superior returns. For more information, visit iongeo.com.

Contact

ION (Investor relations)

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (Interim)

Mike Morrison, +1 281.552.3011

mike.morrison@iongeo.com

SOURCE ION Geophysical Corporation