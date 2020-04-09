ION announces patent litigation settlement with WesternGeco

HOUSTON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced a settlement of the decade-long patent litigation with WesternGeco regarding lateral streamer positioning. The parties signed an agreement where WesternGeco will permanently dismiss the pending lawsuit, grant ION a license to the patents and lift the injunction preventing ION from manufacturing DigiFIN™ in the United States. In exchange, ION agreed to pay a settlement value to WesternGeco out of future revenues from the company's multi-client data library, comprising 1) a small percent of 2D multi-client late sales for a 10-year period and 2) transferring a majority of ION's revenue share to WesternGeco on the parties' existing joint multi-client reimaging product offshore Mexico. The parties also agreed to expand the existing multi-client collaboration opportunities through new arrangements within specific geographies and product offerings.

"I am thrilled to put this lawsuit behind us," said Chris Usher, ION's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The composition of our companies' portfolios and the competitive landscape have changed dramatically over the timeline of this case. Both parties recognized that collaboration and risk-sharing make more sense going forward, rather than embarking on the new damages case ION was awarded late in 2019. The parties have been collaborating since 2016 on multi-client programs and have identified additional areas to work together to create enhanced value for our customers."

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, ports and defense industries, enabling our clients to optimize operations and deliver superior returns. Learn more at iongeo.com.

