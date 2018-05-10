ION announces seventh 3D multi-client reimaging program offshore Mexico

HOUSTON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced its seventh 3D multi-client reimaging program offshore Mexico. Based on the success of both the Campeche and Mexican Ridges 3D reimaging programs, now totalling over 130,000 sq km, ION is extending its data in a lesser explored area further to the north. The Perdido South 3D reimaging program consists of over 16,000 sq km across six surveys in the southern part of the attractive Perdido area, believed to have prolific hydrocarbon potential. ION's significant experience offshore Mexico, adjacent to the program area, will aid in the design of cutting-edge processing workflows and deliverables to optimize image quality and inform exploration programs.

"We are pleased to be collaborating on another large project offshore Mexico, where we anticipate strong client demand in upcoming license rounds," commented Brian Hanson, ION's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our approach to reimage the raw data using the most advanced imaging technology into a seamless data set will jumpstart exploration efforts in this largely untested basin."

The data will be delivered in phases over the next 10 months, with initial deliverables available in May, to accelerate subsurface knowledge and inform upcoming bid round decisions.

