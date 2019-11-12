ION awarded large two-year ocean bottom data processing and imaging contract

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced the Company was awarded a large two-year ocean bottom nodal data processing and imaging contract by ARGAS. ION will deliver high-end time and depth imaging to facilitate exploration and production of the acquired area. Full waveform inversion (FWI) will be a key component in the workflow to achieve a high resolution velocity model for depth imaging and seismic inversion for reservoir characterization.

"We are pleased to continue expanding our seabed imaging work in the Middle East through successful collaboration with ARGAS and Saudi Aramco," said Ken Williamson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of ION's E&P Technology and Services group. "Recognized as imaging leaders in ocean bottom seismic and FWI, ION has closely collaborated with several customers on exploration and production projects and delivered valuable insights to impact their decisions and plans. Cutting-edge model building and imaging tools, such as FWI, can help reduce risk and enable more effective decisions. ION was selected for this project due to our exceptional customer service, relevant local experience and advanced seabed imaging technology."

About ION

ION develops and leverages innovative technologies, creating value through data capture, analysis and optimization to enhance critical decision-making, enabling superior returns. For more information, visit iongeo.com.

