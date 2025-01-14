ION certified as algorithmic trading vendor on BSE

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ION, a global leader in trading, analytics, treasury, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, announces that it is now registered as an Independent Software Vendor for algorithmic trading on BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange). The registration allows exchange members to use the algorithmic trading functionality of ION's Fidessa trading platform on BSE.

This milestone follows ION's approval as an equities trading vendor on BSE in June last year, and further strengthens ION's commitment to supporting the evolving needs of the Indian capital markets.

BSE has certified the Fidessa trading platform's integrated suite of algorithms as compliant with exchange rules, regulatory standards, and risk management requirements. Fidessa's comprehensive trading solution brings significant advantages to traders in India's markets, where algorithmic trading currently drives over 55% of all trades nationwide. It enables real-time performance monitoring, automates workflows to optimize trading desks, and eliminates the need for additional tools—reducing costs and boosting efficiency.

Established in 1875, BSE is Asia's oldest stock exchange and has over 5,700 listings. It has played a key role in the growth of the Indian corporate sector by providing an efficient capital-raising platform.

Robert Cioffi, Global Head of Equities Product Management at ION Markets, said: "As a registered vendor on BSE, ION now offers seamless access to advanced algorithmic trading capabilities, fully integrated within the Fidessa trading platform. India remains a key strategic market for ION and this empanelment enhances our ability to meet the region's evolving needs. We are proud to contribute to the growth of Indian capital markets by enabling cutting-edge algorithmic trading."

Sandeep Sabnani, Product Strategy and Growth, Equities at ION Markets, said: "ION's registration as a vendor for algorithmic trading on BSE is a significant step forward, demonstrating the trust and confidence in our Fidessa platform. This achievement reinforces our dedication to providing market participants with advanced technology solutions tailored to the needs of the Indian capital markets."

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

About ION Markets

ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, cleared derivatives, asset management, and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE ION