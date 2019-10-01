ION Clean Energy Awarded $5.8M to Further Develop CO2 Capture Technology

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Clean Energy, Inc. (ION), a leading carbon capture technology company, today announced it has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) – National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) to complete a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study for a CO 2 capture system designed for retrofit onto Nebraska Public Power District's (NPPD) Gerald Gentleman Station (GGS), located in Sutherland, NE.

ION has coupled its proven solvent-based CO 2 capture technology with an exceptionally qualified design and engineering team to complete this project. Comprised of ION, NPPD, Sargent & Lundy, Koch Modular Process Systems, and Siemens, the team is moving forward to complete the FEED study for a 600-megawatt equivalent, commercial-scale CO 2 capture plant.

This project will provide critical data and insight into the transformative potential of ION's CO 2 capture technology when deployed at existing coal-fired power plants. This is a key milestone on the path to the commercialization of ION's large-scale decarbonization technology.

"We are pleased to be a part of this collaboration that furthers our initiative to lower greenhouse gas emissions and to commercialize technology with the potential for large-scale decarbonization of existing power generating units at an affordable cost," said Alfred "Buz" Brown, ION's CEO.

"Technologies that can capture CO 2 in a cost-effective manner are necessary because our coal burning generation resources bring significant value to our customers," said NPPD's Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Tom Kent.

About ION Clean Energy, Inc.

ION Clean Energy is a CO 2 capture technology company whose aim is to make CO 2 capture a more viable option for greenhouse gas mitigation. The Company is commercializing its proprietary liquid absorbent process and enabling technologies for use by large point sources including natural gas and coal-fired power plants, which is more economical than current commercial solutions. ION is currently working with local and global partners to commercialize and deploy its CO 2 capture technology.

