ION enhances Indian market offering with BSE equity derivatives empanelment

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ION, a global leader in trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates, announces that it is now registered as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) with BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) for the equity derivatives segment through the Fidessa trading platform.

This milestone follows approval by BSE, which certified Fidessa's functionality as fully compliant with all relevant exchange rules and regulatory standards. Exchange members can now use Fidessa for futures and options (F&O) trading on BSE, including Direct Market Access (DMA), and benefit from over 20 advanced algorithmic trading strategies designed to optimize execution and performance for the India market.

The equity derivatives empanelment builds on ION's prior approvals as an equities and algorithmic trading vendor on BSE, reinforcing its commitment to supporting India's capital market ecosystem. With this achievement, ION now offers comprehensive coverage across major Indian exchanges, spanning BSE Equity and Equity Derivatives, and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) for both equities and futures & options (F&O), further strengthening its position as a trusted technology partner for market participants in India.

Established in 1875, BSE is Asia's oldest stock exchange and has over 5,700 listings. It has played a key role in the growth of the Indian corporate sector by providing an efficient capital-raising platform.

Robert Cioffi, Head of Product, Equities, ION, said: "ION's empanelment as an ISV for BSE's Equity Derivatives segment expands our exchange coverage reflecting continued focus on growth in India. The enhanced offering complements our existing BSE and NSE empanelments and underscores India's importance as a strategic market for ION. We are proud to support the growth of Indian capital markets by enabling cutting-edge trading solutions."

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE ION