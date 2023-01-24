Ion Exchange Membrane Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Fuel Cells Presents Opportunities

Jan 24, 2023, 19:10 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ion Exchange Membrane Market, By Material, By charge, By Application, By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ion exchange membrane (IEM) is a membrane used in the separation of different chemical species. Its primary application is in wastewater treatment. It is also used in healthcare applications. The membranes are made of organic or inorganic polymers and contain predominantly mobile anions and cationic groups.
The major conductivity of anion-exchange membranes comes from anion transport, while cation-exchange membranes are mainly affected by cation transport. In both the types, a Donnan equilibrium exists, wherein a specific charged species can't cross the membrane. The use of ion exchange membranes is an energy-efficient technology. Its combination of electrochemical and permeability properties makes them useful for a number of applications, including the treatment of industrial wastewater.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers
- Rising Demand from Healthcare and Energy Storage Sector
- Growth in Wastewater Treatment Sector
Restraints
- Health Concerns Due to Contamination
- Negative Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Economy
Opportunities
- Increasing Demand for Fuel Cells
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Ion Exchange Membrane Market, By Material
- Hydrocarbon Membrane
- Perfluorocarbon Membrane
- Inorganic Membrane
- Composite Membrane
- Partially Halogenated Membrane
Global Ion Exchange Membrane Market, By Charge
- Cation
- Anion
- Amphoteric Ion
- Bipolar Ion
- Mosaic Ion
Global Ion Exchange Membrane Market, By Application
- Electrodialysis
- Electrolysis
- Storage Batteries
- Water Treatment
- Other Applications (Include Chromatography Separation, and Fuel Cells)
Global Ion Exchange Membrane Market, By Geography
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Company Profiles
- AGC ENGINEERING Co. Ltd
- Dioxide Materials
- FUJIFILM Corporation
- ION EXCHANGE
- Ionomr Innovations Inc.
- Liaoning Yichen Membrane Technology Co. Ltd
- Membranes International Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- ResinTech
- Saltworks Technologies Inc.
- SnowPure, LLC
- SUEZ
- The Chemours Company
- 3M
