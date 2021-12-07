Ion Exchange Membranes Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.75% by 2026 | Hydrocarbon Membrane Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the harmful effects of hard water and increasing demand for ion exchange membranes for chromatography in R&D will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the presence of substitutes will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The ion exchange membranes market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The Ion exchange membranes market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 3M Co., AGC Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., LANXESS AG, Merck KGaA, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., The Chemours Co., and Toray Industries Inc.

Some Companies with Key Offerings

3M Co. - The company offers ion exchange membranes using hybrid purifiers that are designed for soluble and insoluble impurities reduction using anion exchange chromatography and eliminates the need for packing and cleaning validation and has 100X higher binding capacity for proteins, viruses, virus-like particles, and other large negatively charged complexes when to compared to resins, under the brand name of 3M Emphaze and 3M Polisher ST.

AGC Inc. - The company offers ion exchange membranes that are used to produce caustic soda in electrolysis plants and achieve substantial energy savings because they require less electrical current to decompose the purified brine, under the brand name of Forblue Flemion.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers ion exchange membranes that are used in water treatment, including water softening, industrial demineralization, condensate polishing, ultrapure water production, and wastewater treatment, under the brand name of DUPONT.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the ion exchange membranes market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Material, the market is classified into hydrocarbon membrane, perfluorocarbon membrane, inorganic membrane, composite membrane, and partially halogenated membrane.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Ion Exchange Membranes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 143.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.13 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., AGC Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., LANXESS AG, Merck KGaA, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., The Chemours Co., and Toray Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

