Ion Exchange Resins Market Size to Surpass USD 2.1 billion by 2031 at 4.6% CAGR - Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Ion exchange resins find applications in the energy industry, including nuclear power plants and the production of biofuels. The demand for alternative energy sources and the expansion of nuclear power generation are expected to propel the market growth.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ion exchange resin market was estimated to have acquired US$ 1.4 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 4.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 2.1 billion.

Ion exchange resins are used in waste treatment processes for the removal of heavy metals and other contaminants. The emphasis on waste recovery and recycling presents opportunities for the ion exchange resin market.

The development of customized and specialty ion exchange resins tailored to specific industrial processes and applications provides a niche market opportunity.

Ion Exchange Resins Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2022 US$ 1.4 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 2.1 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.6 % No. of Pages 448 Page Segments covered Product, Application, End-user

Key Findings of Market Report

On the basis of product, the chelating resins segment is anticipated to lead the ion exchange resin market, owing to high demand in water treatment processes for the removal of heavy metals and trace elements.

In terms of application, the sugar refining segment is expected to dominate the market growth, attributed to increased demand for ion exchange resins in the sugar industry for the purification and decolorization of sugar solutions.

By end user, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to accelerate the demand for ion exchange resin, owing to growing demand for ion exchange resins in pharmaceutical manufacturing for drug purification and water treatment.

Trends For Ion Exchange Resin Market

The increasing demand for clean water for industrial and domestic purposes is driving the use of ion exchange resins in water treatment applications. The resins are effective in removing impurities and contaminants from water.

Rapid industrialization in emerging economies is leading to increased water pollution, necessitating the use of ion exchange resins for water purification in various industries such as power generation, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

Ion exchange resins are widely used in the food and beverage industry for processes such as sugar refining, sweetener production, and the treatment of beverages. The growth of this industry is contributing to the demand for ion exchange resins.

Ongoing research and development activities are leading to the development of improved ion exchange resin technologies, enhancing their efficiency and expanding their application areas.

Global Market for Ion Exchange Resin: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the ion exchange resin market in different regions. The regions include,

North America

The increasing need for efficient water and wastewater treatment solutions, driven by population growth, urbanization, and environmental concerns, is expected to stimulate the demand for ion exchange resins.

The diverse industrial base in North America , including the chemicals, pharmaceuticals, power generation, and electronics industries, creates a significant demand for ion exchange resins in various applications, such as process water treatment and purification.

, including the chemicals, pharmaceuticals, power generation, and electronics industries, creates a significant demand for ion exchange resins in various applications, such as process water treatment and purification. Ongoing investments in upgrading and expanding water infrastructure, including treatment plants and distribution systems, is expected to accelerate the demand for ion exchange resins in North America .

Asia Pacific

The growth of the chemical and petrochemical industries in the region, particularly in countries like China , is expected to increase the demand for ion exchange resins for applications such as chemical processing and purification.

, is expected to increase the demand for ion exchange resins for applications such as chemical processing and purification. The expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors in Asia Pacific are anticipated to create sustained demand for ion exchange resins, particularly in applications related to drug manufacturing and purification processes.

Global Ion Exchange Resin Market: Key Players

The following companies are well known participants in the global ion exchange resin market:

Ionic Systems Ltd.

ResinTech, Inc.

Thermax Limited

Ion Exchange ( India ) Limited

) Limited Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Eichrom Technologies, LLC

The Dow Chemical Company

Purolite

Lanxess AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Novasep

Finex Oy

Recent Development:

Company name Key Development Lanxess AG In 2023, Lanxess AG and TotalEnergies established a collaborative venture wherein TotalEnergies will produce styrene utilizing tall oil as a feedstock. The initiative aims to enhance sustainable manufacturing practices, reduce carbon footprint, and fortify the product portfolios of the company. Purolite In 2022, Purolite, a subsidiary of Ecolab and a leading supplier of synthetic and agarose based resins for bioprocessing, extended and renewed its agreement with Repligen Corporation. The deal encompasses the supply of five ligands and is set to continue until 2032.

Global Ion Exchange Resin Market Segmentation

Product

Adsorbent Resins

Chelating Resins

Strong Acid Cation Resins

Weak Acid Cation Resins

Strong Base Anion Resins

Weak Base Anion Resins

Mixed Bed Resins

Application

Sugar Refining

Liquid Glucose

Uranium Mining

Gold Mining

MTBE Catalysis

TAME

Bisphenol A

Industrial Water Treatment

Food & Beverages

Ultrapure Water

Pharmaceutical

Municipal Water Treatment

Water Softening

Others (Other Mining, Other Chemicals, etc.)

End User

Pharmaceutical

Industrial Water Treatment

Municipal Water Treatment

Mining

Electrical & Electronics

Power Generation

Nuclear Power

Food & Beverages

Chemical Production

Others (R&D, etc.)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

