ION Investment Group and Strategic Treasurer team up to help corporate treasurers measure and improve treasury system ROI

Openlink, now an ION Investment Group company, and Strategic Treasurer, a leading treasury management consultancy, will co-host with Treasury Today a webinar, "Future-proof Your Treasury—a Better Way to Measure TRMS Impact," on Thursday, April 5, from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. EST. A corresponding e-book, "Acquiring Treasury Technology—Understanding ROI & the Overall Business Case," is available for download.

Based on feedback from group treasurers at commodity-intensive corporations, Openlink and Strategic Treasurer jointly developed a return-on-investment (ROI) calculator tool for treasury and risk management. The ROI calculator reflects the heightened sophistication, integration, accuracy and speed required to modernize treasuries, supporting any level of treasury investment decision-making—for clients moving beyond spreadsheets or seeking an enterprise solution.

Many treasurers depend on fundamental TRMS capabilities, such as cash and credit management, payments, forecasting and hedging. But even the most experienced professionals can be unsure of how to scale or change systems for the future and make compelling business cases for technology investments.

For example, modelling "what if" scenarios can require data from disparate systems and intensive manual efforts—especially as companies accelerate merger and acquisition activity, expand into new markets, and procure a wider variety of goods and services. Corporate treasurers could greatly benefit from new workflows and systems that provide deeper insights into a larger slice of their enterprises.

"Leading treasurers understand the need for systematized processes and comprehensive visibility to their exposures across the entire business. A diminished view is equivalent to a dangerous blind spot," said Craig Jeffery, Managing Partner of Strategic Treasurer. "That's why treasurers seek automation and centralization of treasury operations, along with a real-time, cross-enterprise view of physical and financial commodity risks—while optimizing their own TRMS investments."

"In a complex economy, treasurers must have a full view of risk exposure—from commodity, counterparty, forex and rates to finance, IT, audit and accounting," said Anthony Lopresti, Vice President of Sales and Client Management at Openlink. "With the ROI calculator we can help clients make a quantitative TRMS business case using empirical data—especially necessary as treasurers take ownership of strategic business decisions."

Phil Pettinato, CEO of ION Treasury, added, "ION Treasury's portfolio is further strengthened by the addition of Openlink, and we share a passion and vision for helping clients unlock long-term value from treasury investments. From a domestic company seeking an entry-level, SaaS-based cash management solution to a multinational enterprise that needs a fully integrated and customizable TRMS platform, ION serves as a trusted partner on their treasury journey."

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.openlink.com/en/insights/events/future-proof-your-treasury/.

To download the e-book, visit https://www.openlink.com/en/insights/e-books/acquiring-treasury-technology-understanding-ROI/.

About Strategic Treasurer

Strategic Treasurer provides consulting, research, and professional services for treasury management, security, technology, and compliance. Since 2004, corporations and financial institutions throughout the world have relied on their insights which are backed by a deep awareness of the industry through their annual surveys and decades of treasury experience. To learn more, visit strategictreasurer.com.

About ION Investment Group

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software solutions to financial institutions, central banks, governments and corporates. For more information, visit www.iongroup.com

